Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Sirmour ›   रेणुका विकास बोर्ड को 15 मई को मिलेगा नया सीईओ

रेणुका विकास बोर्ड को 15 मई को मिलेगा नया सीईओ

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 07:56 PM IST
रेणुका विकास बोर्ड को 15 मई को मिलेगा नया सीईओ
बोर्ड ने 15 मई को बुलाई नई कार्यकारिणी की बैठक
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ददाहू (सिरमौर)।
रेणुका विकास बोर्ड के नए सीईओ को लेकर चल रहा सस्पेंस अब खत्म होने वाला है। एक सप्ताह बाद बोर्ड को नया सीईओ मिलने की उम्मीद है। रेणुका विकास बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष एवं उपायुक्त सिरमौर ने 15 मई को बोर्ड की नई कार्यकारिणी की बैठक बुलाई है जो दोपहर बाद 3 बजे कुब्जा पवेलियन में होगी। इस बैठक में बोर्ड के नए सीईओ का चयन किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा रेणुका तीर्थ के विकास को लेकर भी चर्चा की जाएगी।
बता दें कि लंबे अर्से से बोर्ड की बैठक नहीं हुई है। जबकि अधिसूचना के अनुसार हर 6 माह में एक बैठक होनी अनिवार्य है। उपायुक्त ललित जैन ने बताया कि 15 मई को बोर्ड की बैठक बुलाई गई है। इसमें विकास कार्यों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। साथ ही विकास के लिए रूपरेखा भी तैयार की जाएगी।
----योगेंद्र अग्रवाल-- तन्हा

