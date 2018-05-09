शहर चुनें

भूकंप के झटकों से लोगों में दहशत

Wed, 09 May 2018 08:52 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रामपुर बुशहर।
रामपुर में बुधवार को भूकंप के झटके से लोगों में दहशत फैल गई। दोपहर बाद करीब 4.17 बजे रामपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। दो बार आए भूकंप के झटकों ने क्षेत्र के लोगों को हिलाकर रख दिया। इससे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले और कुछ देर तक सहमे दिखे।
रामपुर में बीते वर्ष भी भूकंप के झटके कई दिनों तक लगते रहे। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने भूकंप आने पर लोगों को घरों से बाहर निकलने की हिदायत दी थी। करीब एक वर्ष बाद फिर से बुधवार को रामपुर के लोगों में भूकंप का खौफ देखने को मिला। हालांकि भूकंप से किसी तरह के नुकसान का अनुमान नहीं है।

