शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   One dead, 5 injured, after car rolled down Gadagushaini, Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: कार हादसे में एक की मौत, पांच घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हिमाचल प्रदेश Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 01:28 AM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश में कार हादसा
हिमाचल प्रदेश में कार हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बुधवार को सुबह करीब डेढ़ बजे कुल्लू जिले के बंजार के गदगुशैनी इलाके में एक कार के पलटने से एक की मौत हो गई जबकि 5 घायल हो गए। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। वहीं पुलिस छानबीन में जुट गई है।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अवध सम ट्रेन
Moradabad

ट्रेन में फौजियों ने जमकर मचाया उत्पात, मुसाफिरों को पीटा

31 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
Jhansi

दीपावली के लिए ट्रेनों में आरक्षण शुरू, इनमें बची हैं सीटें

31 जुलाई 2019

दो युवक गिरफ्तार
Bareilly

यूपी: गुलदार की खाल के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, बेचने के लिए होटल में ठहरे थे

31 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
दुकान में सजी रंग बिरंगी चूड़ियां
Agra

हरियाली तीज पर देशभर में खनकेंगी सुहागनगरी की हरी चूड़ियां, पर्वों पर बढ़ी मांग

31 जुलाई 2019

वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Jhansi

वाद विवाद प्रतियोगिता: 21 कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थियों ने लिया भाग, एक देश-एक चुनाव पर हुई चर्चा

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

पत्नी को बिना तलाक दिए इन 5 स्टार्स ने की थी दूसरी शादी, बस एक ने मांगी थी बीवी से परमिशन

30 जुलाई 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

पत्नी को बिना तलाक दिए इन 5 स्टार्स ने की थी दूसरी शादी, बस एक ने मांगी थी बीवी से परमिशन

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
kullu news accident himachal pradesh police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

शादी के नाम पर पहले भी दो बार फैंस को धोखा दे चुकीं राखी सावंत, तीसरी बार अब दिया ये बयान

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

1300 teachers posts will be filled in colleges in Himachal: Jairam
Shimla

हिमाचल के कॉलेजों में भरे जाएंगे 1300 शिक्षकों के पद: जयराम

प्रदेश भर के कॉलेजों में खाली चल रहे शिक्षकों के 1300 पदों को भरा जा रहा है। इसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है।

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Himachal govt will buy c grade apple 8 rupee per kg
Shimla

बागवानों से आठ रुपये प्रति किलो की दर से सी ग्रेड का सेब खरीदेगी हिमाचल सरकार

30 जुलाई 2019

Youth arrested for Obscene viral video case in kullu
Shimla

अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने के मामले में युवक गिरफ्तार

30 जुलाई 2019

police raid in mining areas in una himachal
Shimla

आधी रात को खनन क्षेत्रों में छापे, छह टिपरों समेत दो गिरफ्तार

30 जुलाई 2019

Padmashree Dr. Umesh Bharti statement over snake bites
Shimla

सर्पदंश से हर साल चार हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत: उमेश

30 जुलाई 2019

Khushal Singh takes over charge of ex-serviceman corporation
Shimla

खुशाल सिंह ने संभाला पूर्व सैनिक निगम का कार्यभार, सेना में भर्ती कोटा बढ़ाने को लेकर ये कहा

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल के 49 बस अड्डों पर मिलेंगे अब सेनेटरी नैपकिन

30 जुलाई 2019

woman died after truck overturn on her in solan himachal
Shimla

दूध बेचने जा रही महिला पर पलटा ट्रक, मौके पर मौत

29 जुलाई 2019

smartphone (File photo)
Shimla

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में मोबाइल फोन लाना पड़ेगा महंगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने लिया ये फैसला

30 जुलाई 2019

youth arrested with cannabis in kullu himachal
Shimla

कुल्लू के मणिकर्ण में तीन किलो चरस के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

30 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के उभरते सितारे पृथ्वी शॉ पर बीसीसीआई ने बैन लगा दिया। डोप टेस्ट में फेल होने की वजह से उनपर ये एक्शन लिया गया है।

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

हिंदुस्तान की बेटी से निकाह करने जा रहे पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज हसन अली

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल में श्रम कानून खत्म करने के विरोध में इस दिन प्रदर्शन करेगी सीटू

30 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

अब हिमाचल पंचायतीराज विभाग का बनेगा अपना तकनीकी विंग

30 जुलाई 2019

inquiry completed in kumarhatti solan building collapse case
Shimla

कुमारहट्टी हादसा: जांच पूरी, सरकार को जल्द सौंपी जाएगी रिपोर्ट

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

अश्लील वीडियो मामला: दस लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

29 जुलाई 2019

CM Jairam gave instructions to the officers about global investor meet
Shimla

वैश्विक निवेशक सम्मेलन को लेकर सीएम जयराम ने अधिकारियों को दिए ये निर्देश

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

अंतरिम पेंशन न मिलने पर भड़के हिमुडा कर्मचारी, आंदोलन की चेतावनी

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited