Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kullu ›   कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल

कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 07:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कुल्लू। जिला मुख्यालय के साथ लगते बाशिंग के पास शनिवार दोपहर को तेज गति कार ने एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी है। हादसे में बाइक सवार एक इंजीनियर घायल हो गया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार दोपहर करीब दो बजे बाशिंग मोड़ के पास कुल्लू से रायसन स्थित कैच फैक्टरी की तरफ जा रहे बाइक सवार को मनाली की ओर से आई एक कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें बाइक सवार घायल हो गया है। हादसे के बाद कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया है। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे उपचार के लिए कुल्लू अस्पताल पहुंचाया। हादसे में घायल की पहचान विनोद (34) निवासी हरियाणा के रूप में है। घायल रायसन में कैच फैक्टरी में बतौर इंजीनियर के पद कार्यरत है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू शालिनी अग्निहोत्री ने कहा कि पुलिस पंजाब नंबर की टैक्सी के चालक की तलाश कर रही है। इसको लेकर मंडी पुलिस को भी अलर्ट कर दिया था। लेकिन यहां भी इसका पता नहीं लग पाया है। ऐसे में अब पुलिस अपने सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जांच कर रही है।

