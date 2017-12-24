Download App
जैंद के जंगल में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिला शव

Shimla Bureau

Shimla Bureau

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:45 PM IST
पालमपुर (कांगड़ा)। पालमपुर उपमंडल के गांव रे जैंद के जंगल में एक व्यक्ति का संदिग्ध हालत में शव मिला है। यह व्यक्ति जैंद का रहने वाला है। व्यक्ति अपने घर से बिना बताए 22 दिसंबर से लापता था। इसका शव रविवार को जैंद के जंगल में मिला। मृतक की जेब से सल्फास की गोलियां भी मिली हैं। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। उपमंडल पालमपुर के गांव जैंद में एक व्यक्ति राम प्रसाद अपने घर से 22 दिसंबर से लापता था। पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। उधर, डीएसपी आरके शर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है। व्यक्ति की मौत जहर खाने से हुई है या किसी ओर कारण से इसका असली पता पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद ही चलेगा। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
