Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   उपभोक्ता करवा सकते हैं ऑनलाइन बिल जमा : अनुराग

उपभोक्ता करवा सकते हैं ऑनलाइन बिल जमा : अनुराग

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 10:08 PM IST
नादौन (हमीरपुर)। हिमाचल प्रदेश राज्य बिजली बोर्ड द्वारा पब्लिक इंटरेक्शन कार्यक्रम के तहत राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय सनाही में शुक्रवार को जागरूकता बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक का आयोजन बिजली मंडल नादौन के तहत किया गया। इस अवसर पर बोर्ड के उपनिदेशक अनुराग पराशर ने कहा कि उपभोक्ता ऑनलाइन माध्यम से भी अपना बिजली बिल जमा करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए उपभोक्ता को पहले हिमाचल प्रदेश स्टेट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी बोर्ड लिमिटेड की वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करना होगा। अनुराग ने कहा कि बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को हर प्रकार की सूचना पहुंचाने का कार्य बिजली नियामक आयोग के निर्देशानुसार किया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य मदन लाल डोगरा ने स्कूल में इस तरह की जागरूकता बैठक के आयोजन के लिए स्टेट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी बोर्ड लिमिटेड का धन्यवाद किया। इसी तरह की बैठक का आयोजन डीएवी स्कूल सलासी में भी किया गया।

