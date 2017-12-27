बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइक से गिरकर महिला घायल
{"_id":"5a43d7374f1c1b001c8bb3ae","slug":"201514395447-bilaspur-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:03 PM IST
शाहतलाई (बिलासपुर)। पुलिस थाना तलाई के तहत बाइक से गिरकर एक महिला घायल हो गई। महिला को उपचार के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उसका उपचार जारी है। पुुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी अनुसार सजीव शर्मा निवासी बरठीं ने बताया कि वह बरठीं बाजार में अपनी दुकान पर था। उसकी दुकान से सामने से गुजर रही एक बाइक से महिला गिर गई। इसके बाद महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां पर महिला का उपचार चल रहा है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4386054f1c1bb34a8b8b2c","slug":"salman-khan-dance-on-baby-ko-base-pasanad-hai-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: 200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0925\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4378fb4f1c1b6e468bce57","slug":"sofiya-hayat-share-bedroom-video-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u200c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a436c564f1c1bb34a8b8ac9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-vikas-gupta-revealed-principal-chat-about-her-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a43552e4f1c1b0a788b5188","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-dance-together-at-mumbai-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a43507e4f1c1bee6a8b6237","slug":"virat-kohli-mumbai-wedding-reception-attire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a436af04f1c1b4c528bbe56","slug":"ablaze-info-solution-director-ayushi-mittal-arrested-in-pune","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0940 '3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0923\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a43b1864f1c1b6a118ba5a5","slug":"brother-murder-in-an-illegal-relationship-with-sister-in-law","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a43aced4f1c1b4c528bbf28","slug":"three-man-died-in-accident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0906\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3a0b344f1c1bca678c297f","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-court-orders-juvenile-accused-to-be-consider-as-adult","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3d2ca94f1c1bc8678c2f80","slug":"rape-with-women-in-mirzapur-when-she-came-for-milk","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a43be6f4f1c1b74698c44ad","slug":"one-man-arrested-to-mla-photo-viral-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!