Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   शिक्षकों ने दो बार हाजिरी लगाने के फरमान का किया विरोध

शिक्षकों ने दो बार हाजिरी लगाने के फरमान का किया विरोध

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:42 PM IST
बरमाणा (बिलासपुर)। हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल प्राध्यापक संघ ने कुछ स्कूलों में दो बार हाजिरी भरने के फरमान का विरोध किया है। जब स्कूलों में बायोमेट्रिक मशीनें लगेंगी तो दोनों समय हाजिरी लगाई जाएगी।
संघ की बिलासपुर इकाई के प्रधान परमजीत शर्मा, महासचिव राकेश भारद्वाज, राज्य सलाहकार सुनील दत्त शर्मा, राज्य वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान कमल शर्मा, डॉक्टर कविराज, प्रीतम राज, डॉ. तिलक धर्माणी, राज्य संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष संजीव धर्माणी, जिला बिलासपुर वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान कुलवंत राय पाठक, अशोक शर्मा, अमरजीत, हेमराज शर्मा, वित्त सचिव सतीश महाजन, राज्य कार्यकारिणी सदस्य राजेश चंदेल आदि ने कहा कि विद्यालय के निरीक्षण के लिए गठित दल ने कुछ विद्यालय में प्राध्यापकों को दो समय हाजिरी भरने के लिए कहा है। जबकि स्कूल प्राध्यापक संघ की राज्य कार्यकारिणी निदेशक एवं विभाग को पहले ही स्पष्ट कर चुकी है कि प्राध्यापक रजिस्टर पर एक ही समय हाजिरी लगाते रहे हैं। बायोमेट्रिक मशीन में हाजिरी दो समय ही भरेंगे।

