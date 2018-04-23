शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में पूर्व विधायक ने बोला हल्ला

अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में पूर्व विधायक ने बोला हल्ला

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 12:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में पूर्व विधायक ने बोला हल्ला
बिलासपुर में लोगों के साथ मिलकर किया धरना प्रदर्शन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिलासपुर। प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के आदेशों पर अतिक्रमण को हटाने के मामले को लेकर पूर्व विधायक बंबर ठाकुर ने शहर के लोगों के साथ मिलकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने शहर में रोष रैली निकालने के बाद उपायुक्त कार्यालय के बाहर धरना दिया। उपायुक्त को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा गया।
बंबर ठाकुर का आरोप है कि कोर्ट के आदेश पर अतिक्रमण हटाने की आड़ में पिक एंड चूज की नीति अपनाई जा रही है। श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर में लोगों के साथ बैठक करके बंबर ठाकुर ने कहा कि पूर्व सरकार के समय तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह ने विस्थापितों के अतिक्रमण को नियमित करने के लिए एक नीति बनाई थी। इस नीति के तहत 150 वर्गमीटर तक के अतिक्रमण को नियमित किया जाना था। इस नीति के तहत 52 लोगों के कब्जे नियमित भी हुए हैं। भाजपा सरकार यदि चाहती तो इस नीति में संशोधन करके सभी विस्थापितों एवं गैर विस्थापितों के कब्जों को नियमित कर सकती थी। लेकिन, भाजपा सरकार ने ऐसा नहीं किया। बंबर ठाकुर ने साफ किया कि पिक एंड चूज की नीति नहीं चलने देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमेशा विस्थापितों की आवाज उठाई है और आगे भी उठाते रहेंगे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

25 साल छोटी अंकिता को पहली बार देख ये बात बोले थे मिलिंद, शादी के दिन सुबह उठते ही किया था ये काम

23 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

डेब्यू से पहले ही मीडिया के सामने ये कैसी बात बोल गईं सारा अली खान, खुद वीडियो में देख लें

23 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

बेहद गजब का है बॉलीवुड सितारों का फैमिली कनेक्शन, हमसे जान लीजिए कौन किसका रिश्तेदार

23 अप्रैल 2018

क्रिस गेल
Bollywood

'तेरी आंख्या का यो काजल' गाने पर ऐसा नाचे क्रिस गेल, सपना चौधरी भी हुईं फेल

23 अप्रैल 2018

Mahesh Babu
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' को टक्कर दे रही इस सुपरस्टार की फिल्म, दो दिन में ही कमा लिए 100 करोड़

23 अप्रैल 2018

अरबाज खान
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एक्स वाइफ के परिवार को लंच पर ले गए अरबाज खान, नहीं आईं मलाइका अरोड़ा

23 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

केवल कटरीना ही नहीं 'सुल्तान' ने चमकाई इन हीरोइनों की भी किस्मत, अब होती है सफल एक्ट्रेस में गिनती

23 अप्रैल 2018

sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कभी शो छोड़कर भागीं कभी बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस, 5 मौके जब भीड़ ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत

23 अप्रैल 2018

जया बच्चन
Bollywood

पार्टी से निकलते हुए जया बच्चन सीढ़ी उतरते समय लड़खड़ाईं तो ट्रोलर बोले- 'खुद ने तो पी रखी है और...'

23 अप्रैल 2018

milind
Bollywood

मिलिंद सोमन ही नहीं इन 7 एक्टर्स ने भी रचाई अपने से आधी उम्र की लड़की से शादी, दिलचस्प रही लव स्टोरी

23 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

कोर्ट में सरेंडर से पहले पत्रकारों से बात करता विनय रत्न।
Saharanpur

12 हजार के इनामी विनय रतन ने एलान के बाद किया कोर्ट में सरेंडर 

सहारनपुर में भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और 12 हजार के इनामी विनय रतन ने सोमवार को एलान कर कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। चार घंटे पहले सोशल मीडिया पर सरेंडर का एलान करने के बाद विनय रतन भीड़ के साथ कचहरी में पहुंचा।

23 अप्रैल 2018

petition filed in High court against nine new ministers in Punjab cabinet
Chandigarh

पंजाब मंत्रिमंडल में 9 नए मंत्रियों को शामिल करने को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

23 अप्रैल 2018

पेड़ से टकराई मैजिक, 14 लोग घायल, एक की मौत
Ballia

पेड़ से टकराई मैजिक, 14 लोग घायल, एक की मौत

23 अप्रैल 2018

दहेज पीडिता ने विवेचक पर लगाया अभद्रता आरोप
Firozabad

दहेज पीडिता ने विवेचक पर लगाया अभद्रता आरोप

23 अप्रैल 2018

जाब फेयर में कुलपति
Jaunpur

जाब फेयर में 1125 अभ्यर्थियों ने कराया पंजीकरण

24 अप्रैल 2018

बजट के अभाव में अंत्योदय गांवों का नहीं हो सका विकास
Jaunpur

बजट के अभाव में अंत्योदय गांवों का नहीं हो सका विकास

23 अप्रैल 2018

salary
Lucknow

वेतन समिति की संस्तुतियों पर काम शुरू, बढ़ेगी 16 लाख कर्मचारियों की सैलरी

23 अप्रैल 2018

डॉक्टरों का इंतजार करते मरीज
Azamgarh

जान जाती है तो जाए, डॉक्टर फिर भी न आए

23 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

घरवालों ने बंदिशें लगाई तो प्रेमिका ने फांसी लगा जान दी, प्रेमी ने खाया जहर, हालत गंभीर

23 अप्रैल 2018

वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

मुस्लिम कट्टरपंथियों का समर्थन कर रही कांग्रेस पार्टी: शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन

23 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

ये वीडियो देखकर आपकी आंखे फटी रह जाएंगी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बच गया। यहां एक स्टीमर को पानी में उतारने के लिए लाई गई मशीन ही पानी में गिर गई। देखिए जरा ये तस्वीर।

17 दिसंबर 2017

Mahasangram 2017 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए बिलासपुर जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2017

नैना देवी 01:08

नैना देवी और मां ब्रजेश्वरी देवी शक्तिपीठ के अलौकिक दर्शन

25 सितंबर 2017

शिक्षा की धज्जियां 01:38

हिमाचल में सीएम के सामने स्कूली बच्चों से ये करवा दिया

10 सितंबर 2017

ब्यास नदी में कार गिरी 0:50

कार सवार छह लोग ब्यास नदी में गिरने से घायल

25 मई 2017

Recommended

समय के पाबंद नहीं डॉक्टर, मरीज परेशान
Maharajganj

समय के पाबंद नहीं डॉक्टर, मरीज परेशान

24 अप्रैल 2018

BS Dhanoa
India News

वायुसेना प्रमुख बोले- चीन-पाक से एक साथ निपटने को तैयार है भारतीय वायुसेना

24 अप्रैल 2018

क्राइम
Gorakhpur

आदित्य हत्याकांड के दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

24 अप्रैल 2018

‘महिलाओं, बच्चों से अपराध पर तत्काल हो कार्रवाई’
Maharajganj

‘महिलाओं, बच्चों से अपराध पर तत्काल हो कार्रवाई’

24 अप्रैल 2018

hoci, jhansi news
Jhansi

थाईलैंड में चमकेगी झांसी की हॉकी

24 अप्रैल 2018

सफेद हाथी साबित हुई त्वरित पेयजल योजना
Baghpat

सफेद हाथी साबित हुई त्वरित पेयजल योजना

24 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.