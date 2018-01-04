Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Haryana ›   Rohtak ›   मकान का ताला तोड़कर हजारों रुपये का सामान चोरी

मकान का ताला तोड़कर हजारों रुपये का सामान चोरी

Rohtak Bureau Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 02:21 AM IST
मकान का ताला तोड़कर हजारों रुपये का सामान चोरी अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रोहतक।
चोरों ने पार्श्वनाथ सिटी कॉलोनी के नजदीक सोनीपत रोड की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क पर बने एक मकान का ताला तोड़कर हजारों रुपये का सामान चोरी कर लिया। इस संबंध में अर्बन एस्टेट थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है।
पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव बोहर निवासी पवन कुमार ने बताया कि उसका मकान पार्श्वनाथ सिटी कॉलोनी के नजदीक सोनीपत रोड की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क है। वह फिलहाल अपने दूसरे मकान में रहता है। पवन ने बताया कि वह मंगलवार रात को अपने सोनीपत रोड स्थित मकान पर गया था। यहां पर सारा सामान सुरक्षित था। जब वह बुधवार सुबह मकान पर पहुुंचा तो गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ था। चोरों ने मकान के अंदर से सिलेंडर, गैस चूल्हा, एक एलईडी, दो बेड, 6 गद्दे, 2 बैटरी, 1 इन्वर्टर, पानी की मोटर सहित अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। बाद में मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

Spotlight

shilpa shinde loose the trophy of bigg boss 11
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं बनेंगी शो की विनर, इस बड़ी वजह से सलमान खुद निकालेंगे बाहर

3 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone would be engaged with ranveer singh on her birthday
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' की रिलीज से पहले शादी कर सकती हैं दीपिका पादुकोण, दूल्हा 'खिलजी' या कोई और!

3 जनवरी 2018

andhra pradesh man Sangeeth Kumar claim aishwarya rai his mother
Bollywood

29 साल के युवक का सनसनीखेज दावा, 'ऐश्वर्या राय मेरी मां, लंदन में IVF के जरिए दिया था जन्म'

3 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss ex contestant mahek chahal bathroom video leak
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल की होने वाली भाभी का बाथरूम वीडियो लीक, दोस्त ने दिखाई क्लिप तो हुई हैरान

3 जनवरी 2018

on wednesday first pushya nakshtra falls in 2018
Festivals

साल 2018 का पहला शुभ पुष्य नक्षत्र आज, इन 7 राशियों पर मेहरबान होंगे भगवान गणेश

3 जनवरी 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan bikini photo shoot goes viral on internet
Fashion street

तैमूर की मां ने नए साल पर पार की सारी हदें, तस्वीरें देख सैफ भी हुए हैरान

3 जनवरी 2018

sofiya hayat honeymoon photo leak on social media
Bollywood

बेडरूम वीडियो के बाद अब हीरोइन की हनीमून फोटो लीक, पति के साथ होटल में खुलेआम हुईं इंटीमेट

3 जनवरी 2018

JOB VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED SOON NOTIFICATION WILL BE RELEASED
Government Jobs

UP POLICE में 47 हजार बंपर वैकेंसी, 12वीं पास के लिए बड़ा मौका

3 जनवरी 2018

Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को पसंद हैं ऐसे लोग, जो किसी बॉलीवुड स्टार को नहीं भाते

3 जनवरी 2018

This newyear know about the magical health benefits of doing namaste
Fitness

न्यू ईयर पर हाथ ना मिलाएं- करें नमस्ते, पूरे साल होंगे ऐसे फायदे जो सोच भी नहीं सकते

2 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

marriage women extramarital affair with other men
Kanpur

जीजा-साली के प्यार ने उजाड़ द‌िये दाे पर‌िवार, हुअा ये हाल

'इश्क बिना क्या मरना यारा इश्क बिना क्या जीना गुड से मीठा इश्क इश्क इमली से खट्टा इश्क वादा ये पक्का इश्क इश्क धागा ये कच्चा इश्क' ये गाना ताे अाप ने सुना ही हाेगा। कुछ एेसा ही हुअा एक साली के साथ जाे अपने जीजा के इश्क में पत‌ि काे छाेड़ कर चली गई। 

1 जनवरी 2018

Dalit woman went to big man for job
Dehradun

नौकरी के लिए बड़े आदमी के पास गई थी दलित महिला पर जो हुआ साथ में उससे टूट गई

3 जनवरी 2018

etawah murder in extramarital affair
Kanpur

देवर के साथ थे भाभी के अवैध संबंध, पत‌ि काे चला पता ताे कर दी हत्या

28 दिसंबर 2017

police officer killed a man in kannauj
Kanpur

बाहुबली दराेगा ने पटक-पटक कर क‌िया ये हाल, न‌िकल गई युवक की जान

1 जनवरी 2018

a college student arrest in case of kissing girl at pub in mumbai
National

नये साल पर पब में धमाल, एक KISS ने कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को पहुंचाया जेल

2 जनवरी 2018

etah man posted vulgar talks about wife on facebook
Agra

पत्नी से लड़ाई में बनाया फेसबुक को हथियार, फिर कर दी ऐसी हरकत

3 जनवरी 2018

man dead body found hanged in jnu delhi
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में पेड़ से लटका मिला सड़ा-गला शव, बदबू फैलने पर आया सामने

3 जनवरी 2018

Brutally beaten monkey in kanpur
Kanpur

हैवान बना इंसानः बेजुबान बंदर को पीट-पीटकर कर दिया अधमरा

2 जनवरी 2018

langur tied with tree died in delhi
Delhi NCR

वसंत कुंज इलाके में लंगूर को पेड़ से बांधा, मौत

3 जनवरी 2018

dalit minor girl raped after kidnaping in ajmer
Jaipur

दलित नाबालिग का अपहरण कर गैंगरेप, आरोपियों को मिली ये सजा

3 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: शामली में 1 लाख का इनामी ढेर, सिपाही और दरोगा के भी लगी गोली

उत्तरप्रदेश में बदमाशों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। इसी क्रम में शामली में एक लाख के इनामी बदमाश को पकड़ने पहुंची पुलिस पर बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी।

3 जनवरी 2018

india top psycho serial killers raman raghav auto shankar 3:47

ये है देश के बदनाम साइको किलर्स की पूरी कहानी!

3 जनवरी 2018

A man killed 6 people in palwal of haryana by hitting rod 3:48

VIDEO: रास्ते में जो मिला उसे ही उतार दिया मौत के घाट, दो घंटों में किए छह कत्ल

2 जनवरी 2018

A men murdered by known person in auraiya 3:15

पुरानी बात को लेकर विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि...

2 जनवरी 2018

Gang of 4 busted for loot, snatching at gun-point in Aligarh 1:40

लुटेरे का है AMU से कनेक्शन, CCTV से हुआ खुलासा

2 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

negative weather effect on vegetables price in market
Moradabad

मौसम ऐसा ही रहा खराब तो बढ़ जाएंगे आलू-टमाटर के भाव

4 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi and Sachin Tendulkar is the most popular MP on Facebook 
India News

फेसबुक पर सबसे चर्चित सांसद रहे मोदी, तेंदुलकर

4 जनवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH POLICE ARRESTS THREE LOOTERS IN KANPUR
Uttar Pradesh

कानपुर पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता, धर-दबोचे तीन लुटेरे

4 जनवरी 2018

thug millions rupees In the name of getting a job in Malaysia
Moradabad

दुबई में की दोस्ती, मलेशिया में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर लाखों ठगे

4 जनवरी 2018

Minimum temperature reached 4.5 degree in uttar pradesh and Moradabad is third coolest city
Moradabad

4.5 डिग्री पहुंचा यूपी का न्यूनतम तापमान, मुरादाबाद तीसरा सबसे सर्द शहर

4 जनवरी 2018

Currency note will be like printed electoral bonds
India News

करेंसी नोट जैसी होगी चुनावी बांड की प्रिंटिंग 

4 जनवरी 2018

Due to fog, delay in flying more than trains: Railway Minister
India News

कोहरे के कारण ट्रेनों से ज्यादा उड़ान में देरी : रेलमंत्री

4 जनवरी 2018

Some Rohingyas have made the Adhar, PAN card: Government

आधार, पैन कार्ड बनवा चुके हैं कुछ रोहिंग्या: सरकार

4 जनवरी 2018

गीले कूड़े से हर माह तैयार होगा 90 क्विटल कंपोस्ट
Chandigarh

गीले कूड़े से हर माह तैयार होगा 90 क्विटल कंपोस्ट

4 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.