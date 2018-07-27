शहर चुनें

रंगारंग पीत दिवस मनाया

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 06:04 PM IST
रंगारंग पीत दिवस मनाया
पलवल। धर्म पब्लिक स्कूल में सोमवार को रंगारंग पीत दिवस मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में शिक्षिका गुजविंद्र कौर के मार्ग दर्शन में नर्सरी कक्षा के बच्चों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस मौके पर बच्चों ने पीले रंग के वस्त्र पहने व पीले रंग का ही खानपान ग्रहण किया। बच्चों ने पीले रंग के पुष्पों के चित्र भी बनाए। उन्हें पीले रंग के प्रसाद के रूप में केले वितरित किए गए। बच्चों ने खेल के माध्यम से पूरा आनंद उठाया। इस अवसर पर प्राथमिक विंग की प्रभारी पूजा पंवार व प्रधानाचार्या ज्योति डांगे ने बच्चों को पीले रंग का महत्व बताया। ब्यूरो

