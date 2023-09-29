एशियन गेम्स: एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम स्पर्धा में पलक गुलिया ने जीता रजत पदक, झज्जर में जश्न का माहौल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
चीन में चल रहे 19वें एशियाई खेलों में महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक और 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम स्पर्धा में झज्जर की पलक गुलिया ने रजत पदक जीता है। जिसके चलते परिवार और रिश्तेदार उनके झज्जर स्थित आवास पर उनकी सफलता का जश्न मना रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Family and relatives of Palak Gulia, who won Gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol individual event and Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event at the 19th Asian Games in China, celebrate her success in Haryana's Jhajjar pic.twitter.com/xMnWL4tjya— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
