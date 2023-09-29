एशियन गेम्स: एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम स्पर्धा में पलक गुलिया ने जीता रजत पदक, झज्जर में जश्न का माहौल

चीन में चल रहे 19वें एशियाई खेलों में महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक और 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम स्पर्धा में झज्जर की पलक गुलिया ने रजत पदक जीता है। जिसके चलते परिवार और रिश्तेदार उनके झज्जर स्थित आवास पर उनकी सफलता का जश्न मना रहे हैं।

