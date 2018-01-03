Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Haryana ›   Hisar ›   ऑटो मार्केट में डेंटर ने देसी कट्टे से खुद गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी

ऑटो मार्केट में डेंटर ने देसी कट्टे से खुद गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी

Rohtak Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:01 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो हिसार।
ऑटो मार्केट की दुकान नंबर 208 में सोमवार रात डेंटिंग का काम करने वाले 24 वर्षीय राहुल ने देसी कट्टे से खुद को गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। परिजनों ने बताया कि उसने मानसिक परेशानी के चलते यह कदम उठाया है। पुलिस ने इस बारे में इत्तफाकिया कार्रवाई की है।
पड़ाव के पास कुम्हरान मोहल्ला के प्रदीप ने बताया कि उसका भाई राहुल अविवाहित था और वह ऑटो मार्केट में डेंटिंग का काम करता था। वह शाम को सात बजे घर से खाना खाकर दुकान पर गया था। मैंने एक घंटे बाद फोन किया तो उसने कहा कि आधे घंटे में आ रहा हूं। वह काफी देर नहीं लौटा तो उनके पिता जगदीश दुकान पर पहुंचे। सूचना मिलने पर मैं भी मौके पर पहुंचा। वहां देखा कि दुकान में खून बिखरा था और राहुल फर्श पर मृत पड़ा था। उसने देसी कट्टे से खुद को कनपटी पर गोली मार ली। गोली पार निकल गई। उसने बताया कि राहुल कई दिनों से मानसिक तौर पर परेशान था। उसने कहीं से देसी कट्टे का प्रबंध करके खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। शव के पास देसी कट्टा पड़ा था। पुलिस ने सूचना मिलने पर शव कब्जे में ले लिया। शव का पोस्टमार्टम मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल में किया गया। पड़ाव चौकी इंचार्ज शमशेर सिंह ने बताया कि इस बारे में इत्तफाकिया कार्रवाई की गई है।

Spotlight

JOB VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED SOON NOTIFICATION WILL BE RELEASED
Government Jobs

UP POLICE में 47 हजार बंपर वैकेंसी, 12वीं पास के लिए बड़ा मौका

2 जनवरी 2018

Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को पंसद हैं ऐसे लोग, जो किसी बॉलीवुड स्टार को नहीं भाते

2 जनवरी 2018

This newyear know about the magical health benefits of doing namaste
Fitness

न्यू ईयर पर हाथ ना मिलाएं- करें नमस्ते, पूरे साल होंगे ऐसे फायदे जो सोच भी नहीं सकते

2 जनवरी 2018

Black pepper home remedy will give you instant relief from cough and cold
Home Remedies

खांसी ने कर दिया है बुरा हाल, काली मिर्च का ये नुस्खा देगा तुरंत राहत

2 जनवरी 2018

best bold scenes of bollywood
Bollywood

सालों तक नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये 8 इंटीमेट सीन, ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में हैं पोर्न नहीं

2 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli and anushka sharma enjoying second honeymoon in south africa
Bollywood

VIDEO: सड़क पर ये क्या करने लगे विराट-अनुष्‍का, दूसरे हनीमून का जबरदस्त वीडियो आया सामने

2 जनवरी 2018

today bigg boss revealed big lie related to nomination task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: अब तक के सबसे बड़े चक्रव्यूह में फंसे घरवाले, आज खुलेगा छिपा हुआ ये राज

2 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3
Bollywood

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

2 जनवरी 2018

NIACL Recruitment 2018- invites Application for the post of 26 Administrative Officer Medical
Other Jobs

दि न्यू इंडिया एश्योरेंस में मेडिकल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका

2 जनवरी 2018

ECGC Ltd Recruitment 2018 invites Application for the post of 32 Probationary Officer, Apply Online
Other Jobs

ECGC में प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

2 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

marriage women extramarital affair with other men
Kanpur

जीजा-साली के प्यार ने उजाड़ द‌िये दाे पर‌िवार, हुअा ये हाल

'इश्क बिना क्या मरना यारा इश्क बिना क्या जीना गुड से मीठा इश्क इश्क इमली से खट्टा इश्क वादा ये पक्का इश्क इश्क धागा ये कच्चा इश्क' ये गाना ताे अाप ने सुना ही हाेगा। कुछ एेसा ही हुअा एक साली के साथ जाे अपने जीजा के इश्क में पत‌ि काे छाेड़ कर चली गई। 

1 जनवरी 2018

man dead body found hanged in jnu delhi
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में पेड़ से लटका मिला सड़ा-गला शव, बदबू फैलने पर आया सामने

2 जनवरी 2018

Ablaze Info Solution director ayushi mittal arrested in pune
Kanpur

कई महीनों से फरार थी '3700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी' करने वाली कानपुर की आयुषी, पुणे से गिरफ्तार

27 दिसंबर 2017

a college student arrest in case of kissing girl at pub in mumbai
National

नये साल पर पब में धमाल, एक KISS ने कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को पहुंचाया जेल

2 जनवरी 2018

टैंपो ट्रैवलर की चपेट में आने से एकाउंटेंट की मौत
Panchkula

टैंपो ट्रैवलर की चपेट में आने से एकाउंटेंट की मौत

3 जनवरी 2018

Brutally beaten monkey in kanpur
Kanpur

हैवान बना इंसानः बेजुबान बंदर को पीट-पीटकर कर दिया अधमरा

2 जनवरी 2018

engineer raped girl in lodhi garden delhi arrested
Delhi NCR

लोधी गार्डन में युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म का आरोपी इंजीनियर गिरफ्तार

2 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रास्ते में जो मिला उसे ही उतार दिया मौत के घाट, दो घंटों में किए छह कत्ल

हरियाणा के पलवल में एक जनवरी की रात में छह कत्ल करने वाले एक शख्स को गुरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी को रात में जो भी मिला वो उसे मारते हुए आगे निकल गया।

2 जनवरी 2018

A men murdered by known person in auraiya 3:15

पुरानी बात को लेकर विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि...

2 जनवरी 2018

Gang of 4 busted for loot, snatching at gun-point in Aligarh 1:40

लुटेरे का है AMU से कनेक्शन, CCTV से हुआ खुलासा

2 जनवरी 2018

Two arrested for smuggling tiger skin, bones 1:14

जिंदा बाघ का करते थे ये हाल, पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

CBI ARRESTED SOFTWARE PROGRAMMER OF TEAM TO TRICK ONLINE TATKAL TICKET BOOKING SYSTEM 1:07

CBI ने अपने ही प्रोग्रामर को गिरफ्तार किया, तत्काल टिकट की हैकिंग करता था

31 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

हिंदू वाहिनी के सदस्य को पीटा
Meerut

हिंदू वाहिनी के सदस्य को पीटा

3 जनवरी 2018

किशोर के अपहरण का शोर मचा
Meerut

किशोर के अपहरण का शोर मचा

3 जनवरी 2018

मासूम
Meerut

मासूम

3 जनवरी 2018

सीएम के कार्यक्रम में होगी चाक -चौबंद सुरक्षा
Meerut

सीएम के कार्यक्रम में होगी चाक -चौबंद सुरक्षा

3 जनवरी 2018

होटल में दिल्ली की फैमिली को पीटा, हंगामा
Meerut

होटल में दिल्ली की फैमिली को पीटा, हंगामा

3 जनवरी 2018

इटावा के बाद गायब हो गया हत्यारोपी पति
Meerut

इटावा के बाद गायब हो गया हत्यारोपी पति

3 जनवरी 2018

छेड़छाड़ को लेकर मारपीट, फायरिंग
Meerut

छेड़छाड़ को लेकर मारपीट, फायरिंग

3 जनवरी 2018

गोकशी में भूमिका संदिग्ध, चार सिपाही लाइन हाजिर
Meerut

गोकशी में भूमिका संदिग्ध, चार सिपाही लाइन हाजिर

3 जनवरी 2018

योगी की जनसभा को भाजपा ने झोंकी ताकत
Meerut

योगी की जनसभा को भाजपा ने झोंकी ताकत

3 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.