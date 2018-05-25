शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Haryana ›   Bhiwani ›   गोविंदपुरा गांव की घटना, घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

गोविंदपुरा गांव की घटना, घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

Rohtak Bureau Updated Fri, 25 May 2018 01:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
भिवानी।
गांव गोविंदपुरा में लावारिस गाय पकड़वाने से मना किया तो दो बच्चों को कुछ युवकों ने बेरहमी से पीटा। गंभीर हालत में दोनों बच्चों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को भी दी गई है।
मामला वीरवार दोपहर बाद का है। गंभीर हालत में गोविंदपुरा गांव से दो बच्चों दीपक और पंकज को उपचार के लिए सामान्य अस्पताल लाया गया। दोनों को बेरहमी से पीटा हुआ था और कमर में चोट के गहरे निशान थे। दोनों बच्चों की ओर 13 व 15 वर्ष है। घायल बच्चों और उनके दादा साधुराम ने बताया कि गांव के कुछ युवक बुधवार को गांव में गाय पकड़ रहे थे। उक्त युवकों ने उन्हें भी गाय पकड़वाने के लिए कहा मगर उन्होंने मना कर दिया और घर चले गए। वीरवार दोपहर को गांव की ही एक लड़की घर आई बताया कि उसका भाई उसे बुला रहा है। उन्हें ट्रैक्टर के माध्यम से खेत ले जाया गया। जहां दो युवकों ने उन्हें बांधकर कस्सी के डंडे से बेरहमी से पीटा। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस में की गई है। मामले में सरपंच गोविंदपुर मंजू देरी के पति बीर सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों बच्चों को गहरी चोट है। गांव के कुछ शरारती युवकों ने मारपीट की है।

