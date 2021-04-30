कोरोना संक्रमण: अंबाला के किशोर सुधार गृह में 31 निकले पॉजिटिव 

85 samples were collected from juvenile correction home in Ambala, it includes samples of both inmates and staff. 31 reports have tested positive for COVID19: Dr. Sanjeev Singla, District Deputy Civil Surgeon, Haryana. (29/4) pic.twitter.com/TdCA6wGvml— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
