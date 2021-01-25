विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Today Republic Day will be celebration in Gorakhpur

Republic Day: झालरों से रोशन हुई सरकारी इमारतें, तस्वीरों में देखिए शहर की खूबसूरती

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 09:43 PM IST
गोरखपुर सजाया गया सरकारी कार्यालय व रेलवे स्टेशन।
1 of 6
गोरखपुर सजाया गया सरकारी कार्यालय व रेलवे स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर ही कलेकट्रेट, कमिश्नरी, जीडीए समेत शहर की सभी सरकारी इमारतें, झालरों से रोशन हो गईं। मंगलवार को धूमधाम से गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक कई कार्यक्रम होंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur republic day celebration republic day 2021 republic day news republic day latest gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हिमाचल में पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस का जश्न
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के शानदार 50 साल, देखें जश्न की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

25 जनवरी 2021

शहीद निशांत की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल।
Saharanpur

मुझे भी ताबूत में बंद कर दो, मैं भी इनके साथ जाऊंगी, शहीद पति को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए बिलखती रही पत्नी

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
London Confidential Review

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

सर्दी का सितमः यूपी में बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

25 जनवरी 2021

केदारनाथ धाम
Dehradun

बर्फ की सफेद चादर से ढका केदारनाथ धाम, छह स्थानों पर हिमखंड जोन हुए सक्रिय, तस्वीरें...

25 जनवरी 2021

कब तक मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी, जानें अपनी जन्म कुंडली से
Kundali

कब तक मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी, जानें अपनी जन्म कुंडली से
शहीद निशांत की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल।
Saharanpur

शहीद निशांत की अंतिम विदाई में उमड़ा जनसैलाब, लगे हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे, पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

25 जनवरी 2021

महा कुंभ मेला 2021
Dehradun

Haridwar Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: खूनी संघर्षों के बाद अंग्रेजों ने तय किए थे अखाड़ों के स्नानक्रम, पढ़ें रोचक बातें...

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर सजाया गया सरकारी कार्यालय व रेलवे स्टेशन।
गोरखपुर सजाया गया सरकारी कार्यालय व रेलवे स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सजाया गया रेलवे स्टेशन।
सजाया गया रेलवे स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सजाया गया कमिश्नर कार्यालय।
सजाया गया कमिश्नर कार्यालय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सजाया गया कचहरी चौराहा।
सजाया गया कचहरी चौराहा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X