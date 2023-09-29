Notifications

Gorakhpur News

विकास की अधूरी खुशी: आधी फोरलेन सड़क बनाकर भूल गए अफसर, अब रोजाना जाम से जूझ रहे शहरवासी

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 29 Sep 2023 12:28 PM IST
सार

जगदीशपुर से लेकर एयरपोर्ट तक टू लेन सड़क है। इस पर यातायात का दबाव रहता है। कुशीनगर और देवरिया के अलावा पिपराइच की तरफ से लोग रोजाना शहर आते हैं। कुसम्ही बाजार कस्बे में पिपराइच मोड़ तिराहा है। इस पर पिपराइच की ओर से किसी वाहन के आने से जाम लग जाता है।

six km long road from airport to Jagdishpur via Kusamhi forest not built in gorakhpur
कुसम्ही बाजार से जगदीशपुर रोड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
गोरखपुर जिले में पैडलेगंज से लेकर कुसम्ही जंगल होते हुए जगदीशपुर तक फोरलेन बनाने की योजना थी। लोक निर्माण विभाग ने पैड़लेगंज से एयरपोर्ट तक फोरलेन बना भी दी। लेकिन एयरपोर्ट से कुसम्ही जंगल होते हुए जगदीशपुर तक की छह किमी लंबी सड़क को अफसरों ने वैसे ही छोड़ दिया।



नतीजा यह है कि कुसम्ही बाजार से जगदीशपुर तक रोजाना लोग जाम से जूझते हैं। वहीं जंगल के बीच सड़क पतली होने के चलते आए दिन हादसे भी होते रहते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि अगर फोरलेन बन जाए तो सफर आसान हो जाएगा। रोजाना लगने वाले जाम से निजात मिल जाएगी।


करीब एक साल पूर्व पैडलेगंज से जगदीशपुर तक 21 किलोमीटर रोड को सिक्सलेन बनाने का निर्देश सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया था। इस रोड पर आगे कुसम्ही जंगल होने की वजह से करीब छह किमी तक फोरलेन सड़क बनाने की योजना बनी। लेकिन इस पर काम शुरू नहीं हो सका।

पैडलेगंज से लेकर एयरपोर्ट के रजही मोड़ तक फोरलेन सड़क पहले से बनी हुई है। पीडब्ल्यूडी से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि पैडलेगंज से लेकर नौसड़ तक सिक्सलेन का काम शुरू होने की वजह से इस पर काम नहीं हो सका। इससे रजही मोड़ से आगे जगदीशपुर तक फोरलेन को लेकर भी काम नहीं हो सका।

लोगों को कुसम्ही बाजार से लेकर जगदीशपुर तक अक्सर जाम की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है। बृहस्पतिवार की दोपहर 12.22 बजे कुसम्ही बाजार के पिपराइच मोड़ पर कुशीनगर की ओर से पडरौना डिपो की बस आ रही थी। बस के आगे ट्रैक्टर लेकर चालक पिपराइच की ओर जा रहा था। उसने ट्रैक्टर को मोड़ना चाहा तो पिपराइच रोड से कार आ गई। इससे दोनों ओर के वाहन फंस गए।

इससे करीब 12 मिनट तक जाम लग रहा। वाहनों की कतारें लग गईं। इस दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे मनीष सिंह ने बताया कि यहां रोज का यही तमाशा है। कुसम्ही निवासी मनीष, राकेश आदि का कहना है कि सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर 12 बजे तक और शाम चार बजे के बाद होती है। सुबह शहर की ओर जाने वाले वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। जबकि शाम को लोग लौटते हैं। इस दौरान काफी दिक्कत होती है। ऐसे में लोगों की ट्रेन और हवाई जहाज छूटने का खतरा रहता है।

पिपराइच मोड़ पर ठहर जाते हैं वाहनों के पहिए

जगदीशपुर से लेकर एयरपोर्ट तक टू लेन सड़क है। इस पर यातायात का दबाव रहता है। कुशीनगर और देवरिया के अलावा पिपराइच की तरफ से लोग रोजाना शहर आते हैं। कुसम्ही बाजार कस्बे में पिपराइच मोड़ तिराहा है। इस पर पिपराइच की ओर से किसी वाहन के आने से जाम लग जाता है। खासकर, जब कोई बड़ा वाहन आ जाता है तब काफी समस्या होती है। कोनी मोड़ से शहर की ओर सुबह आठ बजे से रात 10 बजे तक बड़े वाहनों के आने पर रोक रहती है। बावजूद इसके, कोई न कोई वाहन आ ही जाता है।

बोले राहगीर
कुसम्ही बाजार में सबसे अधिक परेशानी होती है। पिपराइच की ओर से किसी वाहन के आने पर जाम लग जाता है। इस समस्या का समाधान तभी होगा जब सड़क फोरलेन बनाई जाएगी।-जनार्दन यादव, बहरामपुर।

हमें जब गोरखपुर शहर जाना होता है तो पहले कुसम्ही में अपने परिचतों को फोन करके पूछते हैं कि कहीं जाम तो नहीं लगा है। जाम लगने की दशा में गांव के रास्ते से मोतीराम अड्डा होते हुए शहर जाते हैं।-मनीष सिंह, माड़ापार।

दोनों ओर दुकानें हैं। सड़क किनारे बिल्कुल जगह नहीं बचती। कुशीनगर और पिपराइच से आने वाले वाहनों का काफी दबाव है। इस वजह से यहां रोजाना जाम लगता है। आधे घंटे से अधिक जाम होने पर ही पुलिस आती है।-उमेश विश्वकर्मा, रुदलापुर।

मोहद्दीपुर से एयरफोर्स तक फोरलेन बना है। जंगल से लेकर जगदीशपुर तक टू लेन सड़क है। कुछ दिन पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी छानबीन करने आए थे। लोगों ने कहा था कि सड़क का चौड़ीकरण कराया जाए। लेकिन अभी तक कोई काम नहीं हो सका है। -शैलेष, कुसम्ही बाजार।

जंगल शुरू होने से लेकर बाजार तक जाम की ज्यादा दिक्कत रहती है। इसके अलावा गोबरहिया और माड़ापार में भी कभी-कभी जाम लगता है। बाजार में पिपराइच और मोतीराम अड्डा रोड का जुड़ाव होता है, इसलिए दिक्कत आती है। -बाबूराम, मांगापट्टी।

इस रोड पर यातायात का भारी दबाव है। लेकिन इसके बाद भी कोई विकल्प नहीं तलाशा जा रहा है। जंगल कौड़िया-जगदीशपुर रिंग रोड बनने से कुछ राहत मिलेगी। हालांकि इससे भी यहां की समस्या पूरी तरह से खत्म नहीं होगी।-ऋषि गुप्ता, कुसम्ही बाजार।

पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिशासी अभियंता अरविंद कुमार ने कहा कि पूर्व में सड़क का सर्वे कराया गया था। अभी कार्ययोजना पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। इस संबंध में उच्चस्तर से कोई निर्देश मिलने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।




 
