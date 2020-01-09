शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   maa bhakti gyan ganga sewa sansthan bhagwat katha ending, pandit balak das

धर्म सिखाता है जीने का तरीका : बालक दास

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 06:54 PM IST
धर्म सिखाता है जीने का तरीका : बालक दास
मां भक्ति ज्ञान गंगा सेवा संस्थान की ओर से आयोजित श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का हुआ समापन
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गोरखपुर। मां भक्ति ज्ञान गंगा सेवा संस्थान की ओर से भव्या मैरेज हाउस आजाद चौक पर आयोजित श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के अंतिम दिन बृहस्पतिवार को कथा व्यास ने श्रोताओं को श्रीकृष्ण और सुदामा की मित्रता की कथा सुनाई।
कथा व्यास ने कहा कि वैसे तो भगवान बहुतों को बहुत कुछ देता है पर किस्मत वाले वही हैं जिनको देकर कुछ उनसे अपनी सेवा में लेता है। भगवान उन्हीं की सेवा लेते हैं जिनको वह अपना समझते हैं।
कथा व्यास ने कहा कि हमें समाज में जीना कैसे चाहिए, ये हमें हमारा धर्म सिखाता है। बुजुर्गों की सेवा करनी चाहिए। साथ वालों का आदर करना चाहिए। किसी के प्रति द्वेष नहीं रखना चाहिए, ऐसा सदग्रंथ श्रीमद्भागवत जो हमें हमारे हर कदम को सुंदर बनाना सिखाता है। भागवत कथा जैसे दिव्य आयोजन तभी आयोजित हो पाते है। जब हम सब एकाग्र होते हैं, इस ग्रंथ के प्रति श्रद्धा होती है। जब आप सत्य के मार्ग पर चलते हैं तो निश्चित आपको थोड़ी परेशानी आती है। आप परेशान तो हो सकते हैं लेकिन पराजित नहीं हो सकते।
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
bhagwat katha
