Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Indira Bal Vihar will become a model food street on the lines of Chappan Food Hub of Indore

बदल रहा गोरखपुर: इंदौर के छप्पन फूड हब की तर्ज पर इंदिरा बाल विहार बनेगा मॉडल फूड स्ट्रीट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 02:48 PM IST
सार

नगर निगम ने गोलघर के आसपास के इलाकों में खाने पीने के ठिकानों को इंदौर के छप्पन फूड हब के तर्ज पर विकसित करने की योजना बनाई है। सबसे पहले सर्वे कर वेंडर्स से जुड़ी जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। इसके बाद उन्हें वेंडिंग के लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराने की संभावना तलाशी जाएगी।

Indira Bal Vihar will become a model food street on the lines of Chappan Food Hub of Indore
गोरखपुर शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर जिले में इंदिरा बाल विहार के आसपास का इलाका मॉडल फूड स्ट्रीट के रूप में विकसित होगा। यहां बेतरतीब तरीके से लग रहे ठेलों को व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा। इंदौर के छप्पन फूड हब के तर्ज पर नगर निगम प्रशासन गोलघर को माॅडल व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र बनाने के प्रयास में जुट गया है।



नगर निगम ने गोलघर के आसपास के इलाकों में खाने पीने के ठिकानों को इंदौर के छप्पन फूड हब के तर्ज पर विकसित करने की योजना बनाई है। सबसे पहले सर्वे कर वेंडर्स से जुड़ी जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। इसके बाद उन्हें वेंडिंग के लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराने की संभावना तलाशी जाएगी। इस योजना को धरातल पर लाने के लिए नगर आयुक्त ने खुद पहल की है। हालांकि, अभी फूड स्ट्रीट का नाम तय नहीं किया जा सका है।


नगर आयुक्त गौरव सिंह सोगरवाल ने कहा कि गोलघर को नए तरीके से सुंदर और व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा। इंदिरा बाल विहार के आसपास के वेंडरों को भी व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा। बाल विहार के आसपास वाहनों की आवाजाही प्रतिबंधित की जाएगी। यहां पर लोगों को पैदल चलने की सुविधा दी जाएगी। सोमवार को गोलघर के व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक कर इस संबंध में अंतिम रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली जाएगी।

बोले व्यापारियों

कागजों में न रह जाए योजना
गोलघर को नो व्हीकल जोन बनाने की योजना स्वागत योग्य है। इसके लिए सभी को जागरूक होना पड़ेगा। नगर निगम भी घोषणा करने के बाद भूल जाता है, योजना कागजों में न रहे, इसे धरातल पर उतारें। आम लोगों को भी ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। : संजय अग्रवाल, निदेशक, परंपरा जेम्स एंड ज्वेल्स

खूबसूरती और बढ़ जाएगी
गोलघर बाजार गोरखपुर का प्रमुख बाजार है। नो व्हीकल जोन बनने से इसकी खूबसूरती और बढ़ जाएगी। निगम प्रशासन को इसे सख्ती से पालन करवाना होगा। गोलघर में पार्किंग के लिए बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध है, फिर भी लोग मनमानी करते हैं। अभिषेक शाही, अध्यक्ष गोलघर व्यापार मंडल

फूड जोन विकसित करने से बढ़ेगा कारोबार
इंदिरा बाल विहार पहले से ही फूड जोन है। इसे और विकसित किए जाने से लोगों का आकर्षण बढ़ेगा। लोगों के आने-जाने से कारोबार को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी। व्यवस्था को लागू किया जाना ग्राहक और व्यवसायियों दोनों के लिए फायदेमंद होगा। : इमरान हुसैन, दुकानदार इंदिरा बाल विहार

अतिक्रमण की दिक्कतों को दूर करना होगा
बाल विहार इलाके को व्यवस्थित तरीके से फूड जोन के रूप में विकसित किए जाने का प्रशासन का फैसला स्वागत योग्य है। इसकी पहचान पूरे प्रदेश में अलग होगी। इससे पहले अवैध पार्किंग और अन्य अतिक्रमण संबंधी दिक्कतों को दूर करना होगा।: गुड्डू सिंह, सिंह बर्गर इंदिरा बाल विहार


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

