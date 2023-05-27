Notifications

Gorakhpur Mafia: गोरखपुर में माफिया सुधीर का चलता है सिक्का, खौफ ऐसा कि जुबां भी नहीं खोलते लोग

Gorakhpur Mafia: गोरखपुर में माफिया सुधीर का चलता है सिक्का, खौफ ऐसा कि जुबां भी नहीं खोलते लोग

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 27 May 2023 11:02 AM IST
सार

Gorakhpur industrialists and Dhaba shopkeepers also tremble with fear of mafia Sudhir singh gang
माफिया सुधीर सिंह।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर जिले के गीडा इलाके में माफिया सुधीर सिंह का सिक्का चलता है। इसपर भले कोई बोले नहीं, लेकिन हकीकत यही है कि उसके गुर्गे उद्योगपतियों, से ही नहीं ढाबे और दुकानदारों से भी हर महीने वसूली करते हैं। सुधीर गैंग के बदमाशों की गाड़ियां देखते ही तय रकम उस तक पहुंचा दी जाती है।



चुनाव के समय चंदा के नाम पर भी उसने वसूली की थी। हालांकि, बाद में उसकी पत्नी का पर्चा ही खारिज हो गया था। व्यापारियों का दबी जुबान कहना है कि उसके गुंडा टैक्स से परेशान होकर ही पान-मसाला के एक बड़े उद्योगपति ने अपने कारोबार को गोरखपुर से उखाड़कर कानपुर में जमा लिया।


यह उसके खौफ का ही असर था कि उद्योगपति ने इसकी कहीं शिकायत भी नहीं की। उद्योग जगत से जुड़े लोगों के बीच में यह संदेश पहुंचाया गया कि समझौता टूटने के साथ ही जीएसटी की वजह से यह बदलाव हुआ। अब एक बार फिर माफिया के जेल में जाने के बाद उद्योगपतियों के बीच चर्चा आम हो गई है कि लगता है, इसबार योगी सरकार उसे वास्तव में मिट्टी में मिलाकर ही रहेगी।

 

शराब और मुर्गे का शौकीन है सुधीर इसी में दबोचा भी गया

शराब और मुर्गे का शौकीन माफिया सुधीर सिंह अपने गुर्गों के साथ अक्सर ही होटल और ढाबों के बाहर देखा जाता है। बताया जा रहा है कि मई 2021 में इसी के चक्कर में माफिया को पुलिस दबोचना में सफल भी हुई थी। वह गीडा के गांव में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने आया था और पुलिस को भनक लग गई कि सुधीर शराब के नशे में है, और अभी खाना खा रहा है। पुलिस ने उसे शादी समारोह से ही उठाकर अवैध असलहा के साथ जेल भेजा था।

नए युवकों के गिरोह के सरगना, सुधीर की पुलिस में भी पैठ
पुलिस की जांच में के मुताबिक, नई उम्र के लड़कों की सुधीर के पास करीब सौ-सवा सौ बदमाशों की लंबी-चौड़ी फौज है। इसी के दम पर सुधीर वसूली और गुंडई का खेल सुधीर खेलता है। पुलिस में उसकी पैठ का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि गोरखपुर पुलिस उसकी तलाश में थी और बड़ी आसानी से काफिले के साथ उसने महाराजगंज में आत्म समर्पण कर दिया। भले ही यह बताया जाए कि एनबीडब्ल्यू के बारे में पुलिस की जानकारी नहीं थी, लेकिन बिना पुलिस के मदद के यह संभव भी नहीं है। पुलिस की लापरवाही की कलई खुलने के बाद अब एसपी महाराजगंज पूरे प्रकरण की जांच करने की बात कह रहे हैं।

चकमा देकर चला गया जेल, पुलिस को नहीं लगी भनक
माफिया सुधीर सिंह के सेटिंग कितनी जबरदस्त है, उसके हाजिर होने के अंदाज से समझा जा सकता है। गोरखपुर पुलिस उसकी तलाश में थी और वह तीन गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ महराजगंज के कोर्ट में हाजिर हो गया। इससे भी बड़ी बात यह कि महराजगंज पुलिस को इसकी भनक भी नहीं लग सकी। 2014 के जारी वारंट में वह कैसे हाजिर हुआ, यह पुलिस के लिए भी पहले बनी है। महराजगंज पुलिस की अब तक की जांच में पता चला है कि जिस तरह से गोरखपुर में माफिया अजीत शाही गोरखपुर में हाजिर हुआ है, कुछ उसी अंदाज में माफिया सुधीर सिंह महराजगंज कोर्ट में हाजिर हुआ है।

गोरखपुर से लखनऊ तक 38 मुकदमे हैं

जानकारी के मुताबिक, लखनऊ से लेकर गोरखपुर तक माफिया सुधीर सिंह पर 38 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। इसमें हत्या, हत्या की कोशिश, लूट, डकैती सहित कई गंभीर धाराएं भी हैं, लेकिन गोरखपुर में किसी ने भी उसके खिलाफ कभी रंगदारी मांगने की खुली शिकायत करने की हिम्मत नहीं की। उसके खिलाफ लखनऊ के विकासनगर थाने में महज एक केस रंगदारी के लिए हत्या का दर्ज है।

नाम न छापने की शर्त पर व्यापारी बताते हैं कि छोटे-बड़े व्यापारी से तय रकम के हिसाब से वसूली की जाती है। इसकी एक शिकायत 2018 में मौखिक तौर पर तत्कालीन एसएसपी सत्यार्थ के पास पहुंची थी। तब उनके ही आदेश पर सुधीर सिंह के घर पर पुलिस की दबिश पड़ी थी और असलहों के साथ पकड़कर उसे जेल भेजा गया था। सलाखों के पीछे का उसका फोटो जारी कर यह संदेश देने की कोशिश की गई थी कि अब उसका खौफ खत्म हो गया, मगर ऐसा है नहीं।

पिता की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए माफिया बना था सुधीर
माफिया सुधीर सिंह के पिता सुरेंद्र सिंह की हत्या हो गई थी। इसके बाद ही उसकी अदावत मल्हीपुर के माफिया प्रदीप सिंह के साथ हो गई। दोनों ही परिवार एक दूसरे के दुश्मन बन बैठे। एक दूसरे के गुर्गे की हत्या के बाद अंत में 2016 में माफिया प्रदीप सिंह और सुधीर सिंह ने अंडरग्राउंड समझौता कर लिया और फिर मुकदमों से बरी होकर दोनों ही बाहर आ गए थे। लेकिन, 2017 में सरकार बदलने के बाद माफिया पर कार्रवाई के क्रम में दोनों पर ही पुलिस प्रशासन कहर बन कर टूटा और संपत्तियों को जब्त करने के साथ दोबारा जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की।

चुनाव में चंदा के नाम पर वसूली फिर बन गया ब्लॉक प्रमुख

व्यापारियों से रंगदारी वसूलने वाला माफिया सुधीर सिंह राजनीति का चोला पहने के लिए पिपरौली ब्लॉक से प्रमुख पद के लिए चुनाव मैदान में उतरा था। तब उसने व्यापारियों से चंदा वसूल था और इसके दाम पर ही बीडीसी सदस्यों के वोट को अपने पक्ष में कर कर पिपरौली से ब्लॉक प्रमुख बन गया था। प्रदेश की सत्ता बदलने के बाद 2018 में वह सत्ता के साथ आना चाहता था, लेकिन इसी बीच एसपी को उसके रंगदारी मांगने की जानकारी मिली और असलहों के साथ उसे दबोच लिया गया। इसके बाद से ही वह फरार था। इस बीच उसने पत्नी को चुनाव में उतारा दिया, लेकिन बाद में पर्चा खारिज हो गया।

बहन की शादी में आए माफिया ने पुलिस को थमाया था स्टे ऑर्डर
पंचायत चुनाव में पत्नी अंजू सिंह का पर्चा खारिज होने के बाद माफिया सुधीर सिंह जिले में लगातार आकर पुलिस को खुली चुनौती दे रहा था। माफिया 21 मई 2021 को अपनी चचेरी बहन की शादी में शामिल होने गीडा थाना क्षेत्र के कालेसर आया था। वहां भी पुलिस टीम ने उसे पकड़ने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन उसने हाईकोर्ट से स्टे दिखाकर पुलिसकर्मियों को लौटा दिया था। लेकिन पुलिस ने उसके दो फार्च्यूनर गाड़ियों को जब्त कर लिया है।

सुधीर सिंह पर दिसंबर 2020 में गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई की गई थी । इसके बाद उसे छह महीने के लिए जिला बदर कर दिया गया। लेकिन, वह शादी में आया था। इसी के दस दिन बाद वह एक दावत में आया था, तब पुलिस ने उसे वहीं से गिरफ्तार भी किया था।

पुलिस ने जब्त की थी 10 करोड़ की संपत्ति
यूपी के टाॅप 61 माफियाओं की सूची में शामिल गोरखपुर के पिपरौली ब्लाॅक के पूर्व प्रमुख सुधीर सिंह की 10 करोड़ की संपत्ति को अभी एक साल पहले ही पुलिस ने जब्त किया था। इसके पहले भी शाहपुर के उसके आवास सहित 80 लाख रुपये की संपत्ति को जब्त किया जा चुका है। सदर व सहजनवां तहसील के तहसीलदार ने सुधीर सिंह के दो मकान, जमीन, गाड़ी को कब्जे में लेने के साथ ही चार बैंक खाते सीज कर दिए हैं। माफिया का नाम गोरखपुर के टॉप 10 सूची में भी शामिल है।

 
