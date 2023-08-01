Notifications

Gorakhpur News

गोड़धोइया नाला: हेलो! रजिस्ट्री करा दीजिए, कहां आंदोलन के चक्कर में पड़े हैं

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 01 Aug 2023 02:23 PM IST
सार

सदर तहसीलदार विकास सिंह ने कहा कि गोड़धोइया नाला के सुंदरीकरण के लिए योजना पर काम चल रहा है। जल्द ही सभी लोगों के मकानों की रजिस्ट्री कराकर प्रतिफल (मुआवजा) का भुगतान करा दिया जाएगा।

बैठक करते स्थानीय नागरिक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
हेलो! मैं लेखपाल बोल रहा हूं। आप अपनी जमीन की रजिस्ट्री करा दीजिए। कहां आंदोलन के चक्कर में पड़े हैं। जितनी जल्दी आप लोग भूमि अध्याप्ति अधिकारी के नाम से रजिस्ट्री करा देंगे, उतनी जल्दी आप के खाते में रुपये चले जाएंगे।



इस तरह के कई कॉल सोमवार को गोड़धोइया नाला के जीर्णोद्धार से प्रभावित लोगों के पास किए गए। राजस्वकर्मियों ने लोगों को फोन करके मकानों और जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री कराने की अपील की। इसके बाद रजिस्ट्री की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हुई। सोमवार को बशारतपुर पूर्वी की रहने वाली गिरजा देवी ने 65 वर्ग मीटर जमीन की रजिस्ट्री कराई, जिन्हें करीब 18 लाख रुपये का चेक मुआवजा के तौर पर प्रशासन की ओर से दिया गया।


गोड़धोइया नाले का चौड़ीकरण, सुंदरीकरण और सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट सहित अन्य कार्य होना है। नाला के किनारे मेडिकल कॉलेज से लेकर रामगढ़ताल तक 500 अधिक मकान बन गए हैं। इन मकानों को तोड़ने के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लेखपाल चिह्निकरण कर रहे हैं। सबके घरों में चिह्न लगाए जा रहे हैं। इस वजह से लोग चिंतित हैं। सोमवार की सुबह मोहल्ले के लोगों के पास राजस्वकर्मियों के फोन आए। राजस्वकर्मियों ने लोगों से कहा कि अपने मकान की रजिस्ट्री करा दीजिए ताकि आगे का काम शुरू हो सके। इसके बाद से लोग परेशान हो गए।

 

पादरी बाजार इलाके के राजनगर कॉलोनी में सोमवार की दोपहर 2.00 बजे अमर मिश्रा के मकान के सामने कुछ लोग बैठकर अपने मकानों की चर्चा करते हुए मिले। मुन्नी देवी ने कहा कि एक मकान बनाने में पूरा जीवन गुजर जाता है, लेकिन जिनको हम लोगों ने चुना है, उनको गुमराह करके अधिकारी हमारा मकान तोड़ने पर तुले हैं। उनकी बात का समर्थन करती हुईं सुमन और प्रतिभा मिश्रा ने कहा कि दीदी, पूरा मकान तो आ रहा है। जब से चिह्न लगा है, तब से कुछ अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है।

उसी समय मोहल्ले के जंगशेर सिंह, राकेश और अन्य लोग भी आ गए। जंगशेर ने कहा कि आज बादल तो लगे हैं, लेकिन बारिश होने की उम्मीद नहीं है। उनकी बात सुनकर नीतू सोनकर बोलीं- सोचिए, बिना बारिश के आप परेशान हैं तो घर टूट जाएगा तो सामान लेकर हम लोग इस मौसम में कहां जाएंगे। नीतू की बात सुनकर कुछ पल के लिए हर कोई खामोश हो गया।

नीतू ने कहा कि उनके पति ने टेंपो चलाकर मकान बनवाया है। तीन-तीन बच्चे हैं, किसी की शादी नहीं हुई है। अभी सोच रहे थे कि एक मंजिल और बनवाया जाए। लेकिन अब तो जो मकान था, वह भी टूटने जा रहा है। नीतू की बात पर परमशीला और संध्या श्रीवास्तव मकानाें की ओर देखकर बोलीं- बताइए, हम लोग गांव छोड़कर शहर में आए। अब यहां से उजड़कर कहां जाएंगे। विद्यावती बोलीं, कोई देवरिया तो कोई महराजगंज और कोई बिहार से आकर बसा है। हम लोगाें का वर्तमान और भविष्य एक झटके में खत्म हो जाएगा।

महिलाओं का कहना था कि हम अपना दुख इसलिए बांटते हैं कि शायद, बाबा (महराजजी) तक हमारी बात पहुंच जाए। उधर लोगों को बस एक ही चिंता सता रही है कि घर टूटने के बाद सामान सहित लोग सड़क पर आ जाएंगे।

जल्द से जल्द रजिस्ट्री कराने की कोशिश

गोड़धोइया नाला के चौड़ीकरण में मकानों के टूटने से कुछ नहीं बचेगा। लोगों के बेडरूम से लेकर बरामदे तक हिस्सा नाला की जमीन में नापी गई है। इसलिए राजस्वकर्मी जल्द से जल्दी रजिस्ट्री कराकर इस प्रकरण को सुलझाने की कोशिश में लगे हैं। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि रजिस्ट्री कराकर लोगों को उनके खाते में जमीन का मुआवजा भेजा जाए।

इसके बाद निर्माण कार्य आगे बढ़े। सोमवार को बशातरपुर पूर्वी की रहने वाली गिरजा देवी की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री हुई। इसके बदले में उनको करीब 18 लाख रुपये का भुगतान जिला प्रशासन की ओर से किया गया। इसमें सिर्फ उन्हीं मकानों, जमीनों मुआवजा दिया जाएगा, जो नाले से बाहर होंगे।
 

लोगों ने क्या कहा

अनीता सिंह ने कहा कि नाला का सुंदरीकरण उतने में हो सकता है, जितनी जगह खाली है। गहराई बढ़ाकर इससे पानी निकलने की सुविधा बढ़ सकती है। लेकिन अधिकारी सही स्थिति बताने के बजाय महराजजी को गुमराह कर रहे हैं।

मुन्नी देवी ने कहा कि जब हम लोगों ने मकान बनाया तो किसी ने नहीं रोका। अब बसा हुआ घर उजाड़ने पर आमादा हैं। किसी के घर में चले जाइए, एक से दो मीटर जगह बच रही है। बाकी मकान का हिस्सा नाला में चला जा रहा है।

भोला जायसवाल ने कहा कि यहां रहने वाले लोगों ने किसी तरह से पाई-पाई जोड़कर घर बनाया है। हर कोई परेशान है कि मदद को जनप्रतिनिधि भी आगे नहीं आ रहे हैं। हम लोग किसी योजना के विरोध में नहीं, नाला बनाने के लिए पर्याप्त जगह है।

अभय श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि किसी के घर चले जाइए। बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्ग तक परेशान हैं। लोग कहां जाएंगे। उजाड़ना आसान है, लेकिन किसी को बसने में कितनी मुश्किल होती है। जिंदगी में आदमी किसी तरह से एक घर बना पाता है।

सदर तहसीलदार विकास सिंह ने कहा कि गोड़धोइया नाला के सुंदरीकरण के लिए योजना पर काम चल रहा है। जल्द ही सभी लोगों के मकानों की रजिस्ट्री कराकर प्रतिफल (मुआवजा) का भुगतान करा दिया जाएगा।
India News

Followed