मुख्यमंत्री योगी पहुंचे गोरखपुर, पट खुलते ही गोरखनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा-आर्चना

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 09:16 AM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
देश के साथ-साथ उत्तर प्रदेश में भी आज से धार्मिक स्थलों को खोलने और अन्य गतिविधियों को फिर से चालू करने की अनुमति मिल गई है। सोमवार सुबह कई महीनों के बाद गोरखपुर स्थित गोरखनाथ मंदिर के कपाट फिर से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए गए। 
पट खुलते ही मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने मंदिर पहुंचकर भगवान के दर्शन किए और पूजा-अर्चना की।
 
cm yogi adityanath gorakhnath temple

