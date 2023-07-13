Notifications

पुलिस जांच में खुला खेल: गांव से आए, मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास ठेले लगाए, मरीज बेचकर बन गए आलीशान बंगलों के मालिक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 13 Jul 2023 02:10 PM IST
BRD medical college sold patients and became owners of luxurious bungalows
मेडिकल कॉलेज ट्रामा सेंटर के बाहर खड़ी सरकारी एंबुलेंस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज से मरीज बिकते हैं। यह बात कहने, सुनने में थोड़ी अजीब जरूर है, लेकिन पूरी तरह सही है। इसका खुलासा खुद पुलिस की गोपनीय जांच में भी हुआ है। पता चला है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के गेट पर चाय, नमकीन और पानी के सात ऐसे ठेले वाले हैं, जो मरीज बेचकर आलीशान बंगले के मालिक बन गए हैं।



चाय बेचने वाले ने भटहट में आलीशान बंगला बनाया है और दूसरा लग्जरी गाड़ी खरीदकर लाया है। इसी तरह बाकी ठेले वालों ने भी बंगले और गाड़ियों में खूब पैसा लगाया है। पुलिस को भी इसकी भनक लगने के बाद पूरा खेल खुल चुका है और जांच करके प्रमाण जुटाए जा रहे हैं।


एंबुलेंस मरीज माफिया के तार एक दूसरे से ऐसे जुड़े हैं कि किसी को भनक भी नहीं होती और सस्ते इलाज की आस लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज आया मरीज बिक कर एक नर्सिंग होम में पहुंच जाता है। फिर के बिल चुकाने के लिए जमीन- जायदाद तक बेचनी पड़ जाती है। उधर, इस गंदे धंधे में लगे लोग मालामाल हो रहे हैं।

इस गठजोड़ को तोड़ने में लगी पुलिस अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मदद मांग रही है। खबर है कि पूरी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन ने भी कार्रवाई और सहयोग का भरोसा दिया है।

बड़ा लंबा और पुख्ता खेल है इन माफिया का

पुलिस रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मरीज को नर्सिंग होम भेजने के लिए पांच स्तर पर काम होता है। पहले तो बाहर ठेला लगाने वाले नजर रखते हैं। दूसरा ट्रॉमा सेंटर में खासकर रात में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी, तीसरा मरीज का लेखा-जोखा रखने वाले कर्मचारी और फिर चौथा वह स्टॉफ जो सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज न होने का दम भरकर रास्ता बताता है।

एक और स्तर भी है, जो बाहर के मरीज को सरकारी अस्पताल आने ही नहीं देता, उससे यह कह दिया जाता है कि वहां पर न तो इलाज है और न को ही बेड खाली रहते हैं। इस पांच स्तर के 'चक्रव्यूह' से कोई मरीज बच गया तो ही वह मेडिकल कॉलेज में ही सरकारी योजनाओं का फायदा आ उठाकर मुफ्त या सस्ता इलाज पा सकेगा।

मरीज की सूचना देने के 7 हजार और एंबुलेंस वाले के 15 हजार पक्के
जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि एक मरीज को प्राइवेट अस्पताल भेजने पर पहले 14 हजार मिलते थे, लेकिन यह रकम 22 हजार रुपये तक पहुंच गई है। इसमें 15 हजार एंबुलेंस माफिया एंबुलेंस को आरटीओ को और सात हजार में सूचना देने से वाले, मरीज को एंबुलेंस तक पहुंचाने वाले समेत अन्य का हिस्सा होता है।

अगर, मरीज आईसीयू में भर्ती होने लायक है तो 30 से 32 हजार रुपये भी मिल सकते हैं। मरीज एंबुलेंस माफिया को यह रकम नर्सिंग होम से नकद दी जाती है, यही वजह है कि इस धंधे से जुड़े लोग फल- फूल रहे हैं और गरीब मरीज या तो कर्जदार बन की जांच में इस तरह का मामला जाते हैं या फिर जान गंवा देते हैं।

एंबुलेंस के नाम पर डिब्बा, एसएसपी ने आरटीओ को फिर लिखा पत्र :

एंबुलेंस को पार्टियों से रजिस्ट्रेशन में कई सहूलियत मिलती है लेकिन उसके कई मानक भी होते हैं। जैसे एंबुलेंस में ऑक्सीजन के साथ ही एक ट्रेंड पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ होना चाहिए लेकिन इन सब को दरकिनार कर सिर्फ बाहर एंबुलेंस लिखकर किसी भी वाहन को मरीज को लाने-ले जाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। पुलिस की जांच में इस तरह का मामला सामने आने के बाद एसएसपी ने आरटीओ को पत्र भेजकर कार्रवाई के लिए कहा है।

अगर, आरटीओ ने जांच की तो कई एंबुलेंस अपने आप बंद हो जाएंगी और मरीज एंबुलेंस माफिया के गठजोड़ को तोड़ने में आसानी होगी। लेकिन, आरटीओ कार्रवाई कब करेगा, यह अभी देखना होगा, क्योंकि पुलिस ने एक हफ्ते पहले भी पत्र भेजा है लेकिन अब तक कोई जांच नहीं शुरू की गई।

माननीयों और अफसरों की पत्ती, इसलिए सब बेखौफ
पुलिस की जांच में एक और तथ्य सामने आया है। कई नर्सिंग होम में माननीय और अफसरों की पत्ती (शेयर) पड़ी है। कुछ रिटायर पुलिस अफसर भी गोरखपुर के नर्सिंग होम में रुपये लगा चुके हैं। यही वजह है कि एंबुलेंस माफिया के मनोबल बढ़ गए हैं। वह पुलिस से भिड़ने तक में पीछे नहीं हटते हैं। जब एसएसपी के आदेश पर एएसपी मानुष पारिक ने जांच शुरू की तो अफसरों के पास पैरवी में भी फोन भी आए थे। पुलिस ने उसे जांच में उजागर कर कार्रवाई के लिए घेराबंदी कर रही है।

एएसपी मानुष पारिक ने कहा कि पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस मरीज माफिया की जांच की है। उसमें पांच स्तर से मरीज की बाहर भेजने की पुष्टि हुई है। पुलिस की ओर से मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन को भी जानकारी दी गई है। स्वास्थ्य मेडिकल प्रशासन के सहयोग से पूरे गठजोड़ पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रात में अब भी मरीजों को बाहर ले जाने की बात भी सामने आई है, इसकी भी जांच की जा रही है।
