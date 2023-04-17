मेरा शहर

Gorakhpur News

विश्व हीमोफीलिया दिवस: नाक से न बंद हो खून, जोड़ों में हो तेज दर्द तो हीमोफीलिया के लक्षण

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published Mon, 17 Apr 2023 11:12 AM IST
सार

बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हीमोफीलिया के 303 मरीज पंजीकृत हैं। इनमें 80 से 85 प्रतिशत मरीजों को फैक्टर आठ लगाया जाता है। जबकि, 15 से 20 प्रतिशत मरीजों को फैक्टर नौ लगाया जाता है।

Blood does not stop from the nose symptoms of hemophilia
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विस्तार

अगर सामान्य खरोंच लगने पर भी रक्तस्राव बंद न हो, नाक से खून बहना न रुके और जोड़ों में तेज दर्द हो तो आपको सतर्क होने की जरूरत है। यह लक्षण हीमोफीलिया के हो सकते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में तत्काल जांच कराएं। जांच की सुविधा जिला अस्पताल और बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में निशुल्क है।



जिला अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि रक्तस्राव संबंधित इस आनुवांशिक बीमारी के लक्षणों में दांत निकालते समय या रूट कैनाल थेरेपी में अधिक खून बहना, जोड़ों में सूजन या असहनीय दर्द होना, बच्चों के दांत टूटने व नए दांत निकलने में मसूड़े से लगातार खून और पेशाब के रास्ते खून बहना जैसे लक्षण शामिल हैं।


अगर यह लक्षण दिख रहे हैं तो तत्काल जांच कराने की जरूरत है। ऐसे मरीजों का इलाज बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में किया जाता है। इलाज के दौरान अगर ब्लड फैक्टर फ्यूजन की आवश्यकता होती है तो जिला अस्पताल में यह सुविधा निशुल्क है। इस बीमारी का संपूर्ण इलाज तो नहीं है, लेकिन जिस फैक्टर की कमी होती है उसे देकर मरीज को बचाया जा सकता है।
 

दो तरह की होती है यह बीमारी

जिला अस्पताल के डॉ. बीके सुमन ने बताया कि यह बीमारी दो प्रकार की होती है। जिन लोगों में रक्त का थक्का जमाने वाले फैक्टर आठ की कमी होती है, उन्हें हीमोफीलिया ए होता है और जिनमें फैक्टर नौ की कमी होती है, उन्हें हीमोफीलिया बी होता है।

नवजात में नहीं हो पाती हीमोफीलिया की पहचान
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. भूपेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि नवजात में हीमोफीलिया की पहचान नहीं हो पाती है, लेकिन जब वह दो से तीन महीने के हो जाते हैं तो पहचान होती है। ऐसे बच्चों का बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज है।

303 मरीज हीमोफीलिया के बीआरडी में पंजीकृत
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हीमोफीलिया के 303 मरीज पंजीकृत हैं। इनमें 80 से 85 प्रतिशत मरीजों को फैक्टर आठ लगाया जाता है। जबकि, 15 से 20 प्रतिशत मरीजों को फैक्टर नौ लगाया जाता है। इनके अलावा एक हजार मरीजों में एक मरीज को फैक्टर सात लगाया जाता है। इस फैक्टर के मरीज जिले में न के बराबर हैं।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

