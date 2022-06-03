Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Review: अक्षय कुमार और मानुषी छिल्लर के अभिनय की हर तरफ चर्चा, फैंस दे रहे मिला जुला रिएक्शन

अक्षय कुमार और मानुषी छिल्लर अभिनीत 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' आज 3 जून को रिलीज हो गई है और इसके साथ ही फिल्म के रिव्यू भी सामने आने शुरू हो गए हैं। फैन्स माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर फिल्म और एक्टर्स की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। अक्षय कुमार स्टारर यह फिल्म योद्धा शासक पृथ्वीराज चौहान की कहानी बताती है। फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार, पृथ्वीराज चौहान की भूमिका निभाते हैं जबकि पृथ्वीराज चौहान की प्रेमिका संयोगिता की भूमिका मानुषी छिल्लर के द्वारा निभाई गई है। पढ़िए लोगों का रिएक्शन...
Pathetic production,same old plot every historic biopic has on top of that #SamratPrithviraj is destroying a mosque to build a temple, waving a flag, inciting a riot and yet ruling a democracy. "W thinking ?"The only thing good about the movie was the acting of @ManushiChhillar— Tanishq Negi (@tanishqnegi25) June 3, 2022
#SamratPrithviraj #ManushiChhillar @akshaykumar This movie is epic movie shows what the real feminism is ! What was the history of Prithviraj. Fabulous job done by akshay sir and by #ManushiChhillar #BlockbusterSamratPrithviraj pic.twitter.com/jZNmnvBGsh— Abhishek Jadaun (@Abhishe52562939) June 3, 2022
One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AkshayKumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects@AyaanVlogg@yrf @akshaykumar @ManushiChhillar— Durjoy Palit (@DurjoyPalit2) June 3, 2022