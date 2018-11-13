शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने दिये नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट पर काम में तेजी लाने के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 10:02 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ  ने नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट, जेवर की स्थापना सम्बन्धी कार्याें में तेजी लाए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि एयरपोर्ट की स्थापना के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण व भूमि क्रय करने की कार्यवाही समयबद्ध ढंग से की जाए। उन्होंने इस परियोजना के लिए अन्य कार्यवाहियों तथा प्रदेश कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के बाद 15 दिसम्बर, 2018 तक भारत सरकार को अन्तिम स्वीकृति के लिए भेजे जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 

yogi adityanath noida international greenfield airport jever land acquisition योगी आदित्यनाथ जेवर एयरपोर्ट
