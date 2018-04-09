शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम ने फिर बदली करवट, धूल भरी आंधी के साथ हुई हल्की बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 08:21 AM IST
दिल्ली में बारिश
दिल्ली में बारिश - फोटो : ani
एक बार फिर से मौसम ने करवट ली है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में हल्की बारिश हुई है। सुबह-सुबह ही पहले धूल भरी आंधी आई। जिससे अंधेरा सा छा गया। 
अचानक आई धूल भरी आंधी से लोग अस्त-व्यस्त हो गए। आंधी की वजह से छाए अंधेरे में लोगों को गाड़ी का लाइट जलानी पड़ी। तेज हवाओं और टूटे पत्तों से मौसम सुहावना हो गया। बदले मौसम का सुबह-सुबह लोगों ने आनंद भी लिया। 

हल्की बारिश से पारा भी गिरा। जिसके बाद दिल्ली वालों ने बढ़ती हुई गर्मी में थोड़ा सुकून महसूस किया।
 

