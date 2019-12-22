नागरिकता कानूनः एक हफ्ते बाद सामने आया दिल्ली को जलाने का असली सबूत, वीडियो जारी

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters burning a motorcycle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QumMltnCFE
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters siphoning petrol from a motorcycle. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/L03Zu5prhK
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Delhi Police Sources: Visuals emerges from December 15 that shows protesters setting a DTC bus on fire. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/xdbNGfZkG3
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने 31 अक्तूबर को पुलिस के जवानों की जमकर तारीफ की थी। पुलिसकर्मी इस तारीफ को भूले भी नहीं होंगे कि रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पुलिस के जवानों की तारीफ की।
22 दिसंबर 2019