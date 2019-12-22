शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानूनः एक हफ्ते बाद सामने आया दिल्ली को जलाने का असली सबूत, वीडियो जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 09:44 PM IST
प्रदर्शनकारी
प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून पर 15 दिसंबर को जमकर बवाल हुआ था। कई वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया गया था जबकि पुलिस कार्रवाई में कई लोग घायल भी हुए थे। वहीं, अब घटना के सात दिन बाद तीन वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें उपद्रवी गाड़ियों में आग लगाते दिख रहे हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस के सूत्रों ने दावा किया है कि ये वीडियो 15 दिसंबर का है। 
दूसरे वीडियो में प्रदर्शकारियों को एक मोटरसाइकिल से पेट्रोल निकालते साफ देखा जा सकता है।
 


तीसरा वीडियो
dtc bus delhi police delhi crime news citizenship amendment act
