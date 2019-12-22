नागरिकता कानूनः एक हफ्ते बाद सामने आया दिल्ली को जलाने का असली सबूत, वीडियो जारी

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters burning a motorcycle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QumMltnCFE





दूसरे वीडियो में प्रदर्शकारियों को एक मोटरसाइकिल से पेट्रोल निकालते साफ देखा जा सकता है।



Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters siphoning petrol from a motorcycle. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/L03Zu5prhK