जल बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष बोले, गुणवत्ता निर्धारण के लिए अभी पर्याप्त नहीं सैम्पल

Dinesh Mohaniya,Vice-Chairman,Delhi Jal Board: 11 samples are not enough to decide whether the water is clean or dirty in Delhi. We will now collect over 3000 samples&will pick at least 5 samples from each ward for laboratory tests&results will be put out in public domain (19.11) pic.twitter.com/02NB3N2NiL— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। इस दौरान लोग घरों से बाहर निकल गए हैं।
19 नवंबर 2019