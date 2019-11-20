शहर चुनें

Vice-Chairman of DJB said 11 samples are not enough to decide water quality

जल बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष बोले, गुणवत्ता निर्धारण के लिए अभी पर्याप्त नहीं सैम्पल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 01:00 AM IST
दिनेश मोहनिया
दिनेश मोहनिया - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के पानी की गुणवत्ता को लेकर जारी सियासी जुगाली के बीच बोर्ड के उपाध्क्ष दिनेश मोहनिया ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। मोहनिया ने कहा है कि दिल्ली का पानी साफ है या नहीं इसका निर्धारण करने के लिए 11 सैन्पल पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। 
उन्होंने कहा कि अब हम पानी के 3 हजार सैम्पल इकट्ठे करेंगे। हर वार्ड से कम से कम पांच सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे और फिर उन्हें जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला में भेजा जाएगा। जो भी नतीजा आएगा उसे आम किया जाएगा। 
