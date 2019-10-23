शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Two bird smugglers arrested in possession of five owls in Indirapuram.

इंदिरापुरम में पांच उल्लुओं के साथ दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 03:27 AM IST
तस्कर गिरफ्तार
तस्कर गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम में पुलिस ने दो पक्षी तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से पांच उल्लू बरामद किये गए। बाद में उन उल्लुओं को वन विभाग को सौंप दिया गया।  
विज्ञापन


 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Maruti Suzuki launched New 7 seater MPV Eeco
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki ने महज 3.61 लाख रुपये में उतारी 7 सीटर MPV, सेफ्टी के साथ मिलेंगे खास फीचर्स

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

खुल गई राखी सावंत के एक और झूठ की पोल, धोखा सामने आते ही खुद डिलीट किया वीडियो

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
rakhi sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

खुल गई राखी सावंत के एक और झूठ की पोल, धोखा सामने आते ही खुद डिलीट किया वीडियो

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्यारों ने वकील से पूछा-कोर्ट में सरेंडर करना चाहते हैं, क्या करना होगा ?

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ताओं ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, एक दिन पहले करनी थी हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2019

22 अक्तूबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: नेपाल भागना चाहते थे हत्यारे, सरेंडर को वकील से किया संपर्क

22 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bird smuggler five owls arrest ghaziabad news forest department
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुजरात में एटीएस की गिरफ्त में कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी
India News

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में गुजरात एटीएस को बड़ी सफलता, हत्यारोपी अशफाक और मोइनुद्दीन गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सुलेमान रुन्सेवे
Cricket News

VIDEO: बल्लेबाजी के दौरान बल्ला छोड़ टॉयलेट की तरफ भागा बल्लेबाज, हर कोई हुआ लोटपोट

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Is any new organization helping murderers of Kamlesh Tiwari.
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारों की मदद कर रहा कोई नया संगठन, आरोपियों को हर जगह से मिली मदद!

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया के प्रधानमंत्री महातिर मोहम्मद (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर वाले बयान पर अड़े मलयेशिया के पीएम- जो मेरे दिमाग में होता है बोलता हूं, पीछे नहीं हटता

22 अक्टूबर 2019

ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा
Cricket News

INDvSA: टेस्ट सीरीज में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के पांच हीरो, जिनके दम पर लहराया तिरंगा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाफ डु प्लेसिस
Cricket News

भारत से शर्मनाक हार के बाद सवालों में दक्षिण अफ्रीका, दुनियाभर में हो रही किरकिरी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

23 अक्तूबर का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

धोनी पर जवाब देते विराट कोहली
Cricket News

VIDEO: रिपोर्टर ने पूछा धोनी पर सवाल, कोहली का जवाब सुनते ही पूरा हॉल ठहाकों से गूंज उठा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी
India News

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत का रोचक जवाब, कहा-पीएम ने चेताया था 'एंटी मोदी' सवाल में फंसाएगा मीडिया

22 अक्टूबर 2019

हेमा मालिनी और धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

पति धर्मेंद्र की पहली पत्नी के बारे में हेमा मालिनी का खुलासा, कहा- मैं नहीं चाहती थी...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हत्या में उम्रकैद हुई, पेरोल जंप कर बन गया मौत का सौदागर  

नजफगढ़ के एक युवक को रंगदारी व हत्या के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा हुई।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अस्पताल में भर्ती वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में भर्ती, देर रात प्रियंका गांधी भी पहुंचीं

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 24 अक्टूबर से बारिश के आसार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एम्स में 10 साल से बिना वेतन इलाज कर रहे 70 विदेशी डॉक्टर, जीवनयापन हुआ मुश्किल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

CBSE 10वीं-12वीं परीक्षा को लेकर छात्रों के लिए आई जरूरी सूचना, बोर्ड ने दिया ये निर्देश

22 अक्टूबर 2019

delhi mcd
Delhi NCR

त्यौहार की तैयारीः दक्षिण दिल्ली में बनेंगे 104 छठ घाट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर
Delhi NCR

सांसद गौतम गंभीर को दो वोटर कार्ड मामले में राहत, कोर्ट ने आप नेता की शिकायत की खारिज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

auto car theft
India News

वाहन चोरी में 'टॉप' पर है यह शहर, जानें कार या बाइक में क्या है चोरों की पसंद!

22 अक्टूबर 2019

डीटीसी बस
Delhi NCR

भाजपा ने डीटीसी में महिलाओं को मुफ्त यात्रा टिकट पर सीएम का फोटो छपे होने की शिकायत की

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रैपिड मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

अब रैपिड मेट्रो भी चलाएगी डीएमआरसी, नेटवर्क में जुड़ा 11.6 किलोमीटर लंबा कॉरिडोर 

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में ATS को मिली कामयाबी, दोनों मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में फरार दोनों आरोपियों को गुजरात एटीएस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. दोनों आरोपियों के नाम अश्फाक और मुईनुद्दीन है.

22 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 1:59

हरियाणा एग्जिट पोल: कौन बनेगा हरियाणा का CM? | मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपिंदर हुड्डा या दुष्यंत चौटाला

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:46

कश्मीर में शहीद हुए जवान गामिल कुमार का वाराणसी में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 1:36

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अवंतीपुरा में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कोरोला रकैट 3:03

एक लड़की जिसने बचाई 40 लोगों की जान फिर भी गई जेल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Delhi Transport Corpration
India News

भारत को चाय-नाश्ते का बिल भी नहीं चुका पा रहा पाकिस्तान, फोन करके थक गए अधिकारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

राजधानी में महिलाएं सुरक्षित, पर अपने ही बने हुए हैं दुश्मन  

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi Legal Services
India News

अनूठा केस: दिल्ली के दो छोटे बच्चे बने पेंशन के हकदार, इस सरकारी स्कीम के तहत मिलेगी मदद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली ऑड ईवन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार की सम-विषम योजना को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, महिलाओं को मिली छूट पर उठाए गए सवाल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इस दिवाली पर महंगा हुआ चीनी सजावटी सामान, 15 प्रतिशत बढ़े दाम

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
India News

बेहद खराब हुई दिल्ली की आबोहवा, 350 के पार पहुंचा PM 2.5 का स्तर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited