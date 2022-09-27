Delhi: चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी मामला; DCW के सामने पेश हुए ट्विटर और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारी

ट्विटर इंडिया और दिल्ली पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी 26 सितंबर को दिल्ली महिला आयोग के सामने पेश हुए। हालांकि, ट्विटर और दिल्ली पुलिस का जवाब अधूरा और असंतोषजनक पाया गया। उन्हें उचित जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए 30 सितंबर तक का समय दिया गया है। इसकी जानकारी डीसीडब्ल्यू ने दी है।
Twitter Child Pornography case | Sr officials of Twitter India & Delhi Police appeared before Delhi Commission for Women on Sept 26. However, reply from Twitter & Delhi Police was found to be incomplete & unsatisfactory; time given to them till Sept 30 to file a proper reply: DCW pic.twitter.com/m8T017lR6M— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022
