Three people dead and two injured in after train ran over

दिल्ली: ट्रेन से कटकर तीन लोगों की मौत, दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 09:41 PM IST
Three people dead and two injured in after train ran over
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में ट्रेन से कटकर तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि दो लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। यह घटना शिवाजी ब्रिज और तिलक ब्रिज के बीच में घटी है। पुलिस मौके पर पुहंचकर जांच में जुट गई है। 
tilak bridge shivaji bridge train
