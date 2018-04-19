बेटियां साँझी होती हैं Its a Fight for Women Safety .. Extend Support, keeping Your Political Differences aside .. @SwatiJaiHind Fighting for Women Safety & Security. #BetiKhatreMeinHai pic.twitter.com/mbzd7Kp21X

@SwatiJaiHind is on the 7th day of her fast

To support Swati and to demand strict laws against rape, sisters from @AAPMumbai are sitting on a fast today at Azad Maidan.#RapeRoko#BetiKhatreMeinHai https://t.co/mMe1PIRVzA