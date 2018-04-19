शहर चुनें

अनशन के 7वें दिन व्हील चेयर पर गांधी समाधि पहुंची स्वाति मालीवाल, कहा-PM के लौटने का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 11:27 AM IST
स्वाति मालिवाल बापू की समाधि जाते हुए
स्वाति मालिवाल बापू की समाधि जाते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं से रेप जैसे जघन्य अपराध के खिलाफ कठोर कानून की मांग कर रही दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने सातवें दिन भी अपना अनशन जारी रखा है।
वह उपवास से हटने को तैयार नहीं है। उनका आज भी वही कहना है कि जब बलात्कार जैसे अपराध के लिए देश में सख्त कानून नहीं बनते तब तक वो अपना अनशन नहीं तोड़ेंगी।

अनशन के सातवें दिन आज स्वाति मालीवाल व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर गांधी समाधि के दर्शन के लिए पहुंची। बता दें कि स्वाति राजघाट के समता स्थल पर ही अनशन कर रही हैं और वह अपने दिन की शुरुआत बापू की समाधि के दर्शन से ही करती हैं। यही वजह है कि चलने में तकलीफ होने पर भी स्वाति व्हील चेयर पर बैठकर बापू की समाधि पर पहुंची और दर्शन किए।

स्वाति का कहना है कि उन्हें फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि मोदी जी विदेश यात्रा पर गए हैं। वो पीएम के लौटने का इंतजार करेंगी। इसके साथ ही उनका ये भी कहना है कि मोदी जी विदेश में जाकर रेप के बारे में बोल रहे हैं और देश में चुप रहते हैं। उन्हें कड़े कानून बनाने चाहिए।

 


 
