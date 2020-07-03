शहर चुनें
रोहिणी में रिटायर्ट एएसआई के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या, पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 03:13 AM IST
demo pic
demo pic

दिल्ली के रोहिणी इलाके में एक सेवानिवृत्त एएसआई के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। रिटायर्ड कर्मी सुरेश दलाल का बेटा नितिन अपने बड़े भाई की गाड़ी चला रहा था जब उस पर हमला किया गया। 
बताते हैं कि नितिन का बड़ा भाई प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसाय से जुड़ा हुआ है। पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल में जुटी है।  
