दिल्ली पुलिस का दावा- लॉरेंस ही मूसेवाला हत्याकांड का मास्टरमाइंड, बाकी सवालों पर नहीं दिया जवाब

पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या में शामिल एक शूटर के मुख्य सहयोगी की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रेसवार्ता में बताया कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या में कम से कम पांच लोग शामिल हैं। एक आरोपी जिसका नाम महाकाल है, को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वह पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या में शामिल शूटरों में से एक का करीबी सहयोगी है। हालांकि, वह गोली चलाने में शामिल नहीं था। असली शूटरों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी।

First arrest made of main associate of one of the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala: Delhi Police