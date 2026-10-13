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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   pregnant female journalist alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed her

'शेम ऑन यू': गर्भवती महिला पत्रकार ने राहुल गांधी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- मुझे धक्का दिया, कोई पूछने नहीं आया

Tue, 13 Oct 2026 03:08 PM IST
अनुज कुमार अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दिल्ली
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दिल्ली Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2026 03:08 PM IST
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दिल्ली में सोमवार को हुए विपक्ष के मार्च के दौरान एक गर्भवती महिला पत्रकार को धक्का मारा गया। महिला ने अपनी आपबीती साझा करते हुए बताया कि यह घटना उनके पत्रकारिता के काम का हिस्सा थी। इस घटना के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उनकी गर्भावस्था का खुलासा हुआ।

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pregnant female journalist alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed her
महिला पत्रकार ने राहुल गांधी पर लगाए आरोप - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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दिल्ली में 12 अक्तूबर को विपक्ष के विरोध प्रदर्शन को कवर कर रही एक महिला पत्रकार ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर उन्हें धक्का देने का आरोप लगाया है। इस आरोप के बाद एक राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो गया है।

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महिला पत्रकार ने कैमरे पर बताई आपबीती
महिला पत्रकार रिचा पराशर ने आरोप लगाया है कि लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने उन्हें धक्का दिया। यह घटना कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते समय हुई। रिचा ने अपनी आपबीती साझा करते हुए बताया कि उन्हें इस घटना के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।
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राहुल गांधी के गार्डों ने भी धक्का दिया
रिचा के अनुसार, वह राहुल गांधी का बाइट लेने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के गेट पर खड़ी थीं। उन्होंने माइक बढ़ाया, पर लोगों के कहने पर हटाया। हालांकि, अन्य मीडियाकर्मी भी वहां मौजूद थे, इसलिए उन्होंने फिर माइक बढ़ाया। राहुल गांधी आगे बढ़े और उन्होंने रिचा के कंधे को पकड़कर खींचा। उनके गार्डों ने भी रिचा को धक्का दिया। 
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वीडियो में राहुल गांधी ने उनके कैमरामैन को कोहनी मारी, जिससे वह गिर गए। धक्का लगने से रिचा सीढ़ियों से नीचे गिर गईं और उनके फोन की स्क्रीन टूट गई। उन्होंने बताया कि राहुल गांधी के समर्थकों ने 'राहुल गांधी जिंदाबाद' के नारे लगाए, जिससे उनकी आवाज दबाने की कोशिश की गई। इस घटना से वह सदमे में थीं और उन्होंने अपने वरिष्ठों को सूचित किया।

अस्पताल में गर्भावस्था का खुलासा
वरिष्ठों ने उन्हें घटना का वीडियो बनाने की सलाह दी। रिचा को पेट में हल्के दर्द की शिकायत के बाद गंगा राम अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां उन्होंने एक नर्स को अपनी गर्भावस्था के बारे में बताया, जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने पहले किसी को नहीं दी थी। डॉक्टरों ने एक्सरे के बजाय अल्ट्रासाउंड कराया और उल्टी होने के कारण उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कर लिया गया।


महिला पत्रकार ने कहा- मैं अपना काम कर रही थी
रिचा ने राहुल गांधी पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि 'स्मैश पैट्रिआर्की' का नारा लगाने वाले क्या ऐसे ही तोड़ेंगे। उन्होंने उन लोगों पर भी सवाल उठाया जिन्होंने उनकी गर्भावस्था को लेकर भीड़ में जाने पर टिप्पणी की। रिचा ने जोर देकर कहा कि वह भी एक पत्रकार हैं और यह उनका काम है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा है और उनकी आवाज अब और बुलंद होगी।

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