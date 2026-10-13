'शेम ऑन यू': गर्भवती महिला पत्रकार ने राहुल गांधी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- मुझे धक्का दिया, कोई पूछने नहीं आया

#WATCH | Delhi: Journalist Richa Parashar, who alleges that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi pushed her while exiting the Supreme Court yesterday, recounts her experience. She says, "I am a journalist. It was my duty to cover the protest. Though I was not covering the protest, another reporter was on the ground. I was inside the Supreme Court premises. There were two gates; Rahul Gandhi was about to exit through one, and the other wasn't crowded. I was standing at the gate through which Rahul Gandhi was supposed to exit. I was excited for his byte on my mic ID. I thought it was a big day for me. When he exited, everyone stood at the gate. When I extended my mic, people gestured at me to remove it. I then removed it. I saw other media personnel still with their mic and camera setup there. So, I extended my mic once again; it was my job. I didn't ask a question. I just wanted to record his byte, whatever he had to say. Everything within a few seconds. Rahul Gandhi moved forward; he held this (gesturing to her shoulder) and pulled. I could feel his strength. His guards pushed me. On video, my cameraman can be seen being elbowed by Rahul Gandhi; he fell down. I shouted and pleaded not to be pushed. But I was pushed; I fell down the stairs. My phone screen was cracked...I said Rahul Gandhi had pushed me. But his people kept chanting 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' to drown out my voice. I was shocked...I called up my seniors. They told me what happened wasn't right. They told me that they trust me and I should make a video and post...I was brought to a hospital, and I complained of slight pain in my stomach. So, then I was taken to Ganga Ram Hospital. I hadn't disclosed my pregnancy to anyone or my organisation; I wanted to do so after NT/NB Scan...Doctors told me to get an X-ray done as I had fallen down. It was then that I told a nurse about my pregnancy. She informed the doctor. Then my X-ray wasn't done. I was sent for an ultrasound and it was done. I started vomiting, so I was told to be admitted to the hospital...Shame on you, Rahul Gandhi. They trended 'Smash Patriarchy'. Will they smash it like this? They are saying why did I enter the crowd if I am pregnant. I am a journalist too. That is my job. My voice will be emboldened now, as the entire nation is standing with me..."