'शेम ऑन यू': गर्भवती महिला पत्रकार ने राहुल गांधी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- मुझे धक्का दिया, कोई पूछने नहीं आया
दिल्ली में सोमवार को हुए विपक्ष के मार्च के दौरान एक गर्भवती महिला पत्रकार को धक्का मारा गया। महिला ने अपनी आपबीती साझा करते हुए बताया कि यह घटना उनके पत्रकारिता के काम का हिस्सा थी। इस घटना के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उनकी गर्भावस्था का खुलासा हुआ।
विस्तार
दिल्ली में 12 अक्तूबर को विपक्ष के विरोध प्रदर्शन को कवर कर रही एक महिला पत्रकार ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर उन्हें धक्का देने का आरोप लगाया है। इस आरोप के बाद एक राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो गया है।
महिला पत्रकार ने कैमरे पर बताई आपबीती
महिला पत्रकार रिचा पराशर ने आरोप लगाया है कि लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने उन्हें धक्का दिया। यह घटना कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते समय हुई। रिचा ने अपनी आपबीती साझा करते हुए बताया कि उन्हें इस घटना के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।
राहुल गांधी के गार्डों ने भी धक्का दिया
रिचा के अनुसार, वह राहुल गांधी का बाइट लेने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के गेट पर खड़ी थीं। उन्होंने माइक बढ़ाया, पर लोगों के कहने पर हटाया। हालांकि, अन्य मीडियाकर्मी भी वहां मौजूद थे, इसलिए उन्होंने फिर माइक बढ़ाया। राहुल गांधी आगे बढ़े और उन्होंने रिचा के कंधे को पकड़कर खींचा। उनके गार्डों ने भी रिचा को धक्का दिया।
#WATCH | Delhi: Journalist Richa Parashar, who alleges that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi pushed her while exiting the Supreme Court yesterday, recounts her experience. She says, "I am a journalist. It was my duty to cover the protest. Though I was not covering the protest, another reporter was on the ground. I was inside the Supreme Court premises. There were two gates; Rahul Gandhi was about to exit through one, and the other wasn't crowded. I was standing at the gate through which Rahul Gandhi was supposed to exit. I was excited for his byte on my mic ID. I thought it was a big day for me. When he exited, everyone stood at the gate. When I extended my mic, people gestured at me to remove it. I then removed it. I saw other media personnel still with their mic and camera setup there. So, I extended my mic once again; it was my job. I didn't ask a question. I just wanted to record his byte, whatever he had to say. Everything within a few seconds. Rahul Gandhi moved forward; he held this (gesturing to her shoulder) and pulled. I could feel his strength. His guards pushed me. On video, my cameraman can be seen being elbowed by Rahul Gandhi; he fell down. I shouted and pleaded not to be pushed. But I was pushed; I fell down the stairs. My phone screen was cracked...I said Rahul Gandhi had pushed me. But his people kept chanting 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' to drown out my voice. I was shocked...I called up my seniors. They told me what happened wasn't right. They told me that they trust me and I should make a video and post...I was brought to a hospital, and I complained of slight pain in my stomach. So, then I was taken to Ganga Ram Hospital. I hadn't disclosed my pregnancy to anyone or my organisation; I wanted to do so after NT/NB Scan...Doctors told me to get an X-ray done as I had fallen down. It was then that I told a nurse about my pregnancy. She informed the doctor. Then my X-ray wasn't done. I was sent for an ultrasound and it was done. I started vomiting, so I was told to be admitted to the hospital...Shame on you, Rahul Gandhi. They trended 'Smash Patriarchy'. Will they smash it like this? They are saying why did I enter the crowd if I am pregnant. I am a journalist too. That is my job. My voice will be emboldened now, as the entire nation is standing with me..."— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
वीडियो में राहुल गांधी ने उनके कैमरामैन को कोहनी मारी, जिससे वह गिर गए। धक्का लगने से रिचा सीढ़ियों से नीचे गिर गईं और उनके फोन की स्क्रीन टूट गई। उन्होंने बताया कि राहुल गांधी के समर्थकों ने 'राहुल गांधी जिंदाबाद' के नारे लगाए, जिससे उनकी आवाज दबाने की कोशिश की गई। इस घटना से वह सदमे में थीं और उन्होंने अपने वरिष्ठों को सूचित किया।
अस्पताल में गर्भावस्था का खुलासा
वरिष्ठों ने उन्हें घटना का वीडियो बनाने की सलाह दी। रिचा को पेट में हल्के दर्द की शिकायत के बाद गंगा राम अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां उन्होंने एक नर्स को अपनी गर्भावस्था के बारे में बताया, जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने पहले किसी को नहीं दी थी। डॉक्टरों ने एक्सरे के बजाय अल्ट्रासाउंड कराया और उल्टी होने के कारण उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कर लिया गया।
महिला पत्रकार ने कहा- मैं अपना काम कर रही थी
रिचा ने राहुल गांधी पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि 'स्मैश पैट्रिआर्की' का नारा लगाने वाले क्या ऐसे ही तोड़ेंगे। उन्होंने उन लोगों पर भी सवाल उठाया जिन्होंने उनकी गर्भावस्था को लेकर भीड़ में जाने पर टिप्पणी की। रिचा ने जोर देकर कहा कि वह भी एक पत्रकार हैं और यह उनका काम है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा है और उनकी आवाज अब और बुलंद होगी।