शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Police size 625 kgs of firecrackers in Sadar Bazar Delhi

बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस सख्त, जब्त किए 625 किलो पटाखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 10:49 AM IST
जब्त किए गए पटाखे
जब्त किए गए पटाखे - फोटो : ani
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर पूरा देश चिंता में है। ऐसे में दिल्ली पुलिस ने 625 किलो को जब्त  कर दिया है। साथ ही दुकानदार पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज की गई है।
विज्ञापन


मामला दिल्ली के सदर बाजार का है, जहां पुलिस ने दुकानदार रविंद्र की दुकान से 625 किलोग्राम पटाखा जब्त कर लिया है। दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुसार एफआईआर संख्या 2262/18 के तहत 286 आईपीसी और 5/9 बी (बी) विस्फोटक अधिनियम पंजीकृत किया गया है। साथ ही यह भी जांच चल रही है कि बरामद किए गए पटाखा/विस्फोटक वस्तु कहा से आया।

इसके अलावा दिल्ली पुलिस ने ने सब्जी मंडी क्षेत्र से 11.1 किलोग्राम और बुराड़ी से 7.9 किलोग्राम पटाखा जब्त किए।

Recommended

1
Weird Stories

26 ग्राम के बच्चे की तस्वीरें शेयर कर कपल ने सुनाई दर्दभरी दास्तां, बोले-डॉक्टर ने कहा था 'कचरा'

3 नवंबर 2018

Relationship

एमबीए हैं तेजप्रताप की पत्नी, बेहद मॉर्डन और पढ़ी-लिखी हैं ऐश्वर्या

3 नवंबर 2018

ऐश्वर्या और तेजप्रताप यादव
ऐश्वर्या
ऐश्वर्या और तेजप्रताप
Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai Marriage mehendi and sangeet pictures videos are here take a look
Relationship

एमबीए हैं तेजप्रताप की पत्नी, बेहद मॉर्डन और पढ़ी-लिखी हैं ऐश्वर्या

3 नवंबर 2018

Tennis

मां बनने के बाद पहली बार बच्चे के साथ नजर आई सानिया मिर्जा, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2018
Tennis

मां बनने के बाद पहली बार बच्चे के साथ नजर आई सानिया मिर्जा, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2018

Fresh Snowfall in lahaul Spiti Rohtang Manali Kullu Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

नवंबर में हिमाचल की चोटियां बर्फ से लकदक, देखिए 15 शानदार तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2018

Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018
Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap
Jharkhand

लालू से मिलकर अस्पताल से रोते हुए निकले तेज प्रताप, बोले मैं अपने फैसले पर अडिग हूं

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
firecracker ban police size 625 kgs delhi pollution
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Kashi vishwanath temple corridor map ready and corridor will be built in four phases
Varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर कॉरिडोर का नक्शा तैयार, 4 चरणों में होगा निर्माण, यहां से शुरू होगा काम

4 नवंबर 2018

Indira Mukherjee bail plea dismissed in Sheena Bora murder case
India News

शीना बोरा हत्या में इंद्राणी मुखर्जी की जमानत याचिका खारिज 

4 नवंबर 2018

Virat Kohli is going to celebrate his 30th birthday with wife Anushka Sharma
Cricket News

PHOTOS: विराट के जन्मदिन की तैयारी शुरू, पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा ने प्लान किया सरप्राइज

3 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस के जाम में डेढ़ घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक फंसी रहीं करिश्मा कपूर, इसके बाद दी यह प्रतिक्रिया

4 नवंबर 2018

कैदी
Agra

दया याचिका पर दो कैदियों को मिली रिहाई, एक नोएडा का पूर्व सिपाही और दूसरा बुलंदशहर का है

4 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
तीन तलाक    
Varanasi

यूपीः कोर्ट परिसर में पति ने पत्नी को पीटा और दे दिया तीन तलाक    

4 नवंबर 2018

10 black pages in History of India which shook the nation
India News

अपराध के वो 10 काले पन्ने जिन्होंने देश को हिलाकर रख दिया था

3 अक्टूबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

रिलीज हुआ '2.0' का ट्रेलर, विलेन बन दुनिया को खत्म करने पर उतारू हुए अक्षय कुमार

3 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

जौनपुर में ड्यूटी पर सो रहे गेटमैन ने डांटने पर स्टेशन अधीक्षक को पीटा 

4 नवंबर 2018

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर
Varanasi

एयरपोर्ट और स्टेशन से सीधे कीजिए बाबा विश्वनाथ के दर्शन, विशेष सुविधा होगी शुरू

4 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

14 साल का इंतजार खत्म, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का उद्घाटन आज, कल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन

14 साल के इंतजार के बाद आखिर रविवार को दिल्लीवासियों को सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की सौगात मिल जाएगी।

4 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अनियंत्रित रोडवेज बस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: तेज रफ्तार रोडवेज ने ट्रक को मारी टक्कर, 3 की मौत 10 घायल

4 नवंबर 2018

gun
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हरियाणा का मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में फरार, एक साथी हुआ घायल

4 नवंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पहली बार पटाखे जलाने पर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद जलाए पटाखे, दर्ज हुई इस मामले में पहली एफआईआर

3 नवंबर 2018

पटाखे
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पटाखे चलाने पर पहला मामला दर्ज, पड़ोसी की शिकायत पर हुई एफआईआर

4 नवंबर 2018

एक्सप्रेसवे पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले फर्जी कॉल सेंटर का खुलासा, सात को दबोचा, मुख्य संचालक फरार

4 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर भारी बर्फबारी और खराब मौसम के चलते रद्द हुईं 7 फ्लाइट

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

हर सांस में दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोग पी रहे 20 सिगरेट जितना धुआं, इन बीमारियों का खतरा

3 नवंबर 2018

Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी के राफेल बयान पर मनोज तिवारी का पलटवार, कहा- वो चाहते हैं हम 'कट्टे' से सेना चलाएं

3 नवंबर 2018

ashish pandey
Delhi NCR

होटल में बंदूक लहराने वाले 'पिस्टल' पांडेय को मिली जमानत, पुलिस ने फाइल की चार्जशीट

2 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

रविवार को दिल्लीवासियों को ये तोहफा देंगे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल

दिल्ली वासियों को बड़ा तोहफा मिलने जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल रविवार को सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का उद्घाटन करने वाले हैं। सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के शुरू होने के बाद उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली से वजीराबाद आने जाने वालों को अब जाम का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

3 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:08

दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर अरविंद केजरीवाल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कही बड़ी बात

1 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 2:46

दिल्ली – NCR को अभी इतने दिनों तक लेनी होगी ‘जहरीली सांस’

1 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 1:40

डॉक्टर आरके चौधरी से जानिए कैसे बचें दिल्ली-एनसीआर की जहरीली हवा के अटैक से

31 अक्टूबर 2018

मनोज तिवारी 1:16

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मदनलाल को याद कर ये बोले मनोज तिवारी

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एक और बाबा ने आश्रम में महिला के साथ की बंधक बनाकर हैवानियत, दो साल तक की दरिंदगी

2 नवंबर 2018

मॉडल और अभिनेत्री एंजिल गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

बवाना में शिक्षिका की हत्या: मॉडल गर्लफ्रेंड के दबाव में आकर पति ने रची थी साजिश

2 नवंबर 2018

वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले 40 लाख वाहनों का पंजीकरण रद्द, सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को दी जानकारी

2 नवंबर 2018

Pollution
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सात दिन बंद रहेंगी 210 फैक्ट्रियां, दो लाख मजदूरों पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

4 नवंबर 2018

इमरान हुसैन
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषणः सुरक्षा इंतजामों की धज्जियां उड़ती देख बिफरे दिल्ली के मंत्री, दिए जुर्माने के आदेश

4 नवंबर 2018

DELHI POLLUTION
Delhi NCR

मारुति, एस्टीम और पुरानी सेंट्रो देखते ही जब्त करेंगे अधिकारी, 55 हजार वाहनों की है तलाश

31 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.