Delhi: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर छह जिंदा कारतूस के साथ पकड़ा यात्री, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

दिल्ली से दुबई जा रहे अमरीश बिश्नोई नामक यात्री को 27 जून को दिल्ली आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे पर छह जिंदा कारतूस के साथ हिरासत में लिया गया था। उसके पास जिंदा गोला-बारूद ले जाने के वैध दस्तावेज नहीं थे। जिसके बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पीएस में धारा 25 आर्म्स के तहत मामला दर्ज किया। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

A passenger namely Amrish Bishnoi travelling from Delhi to Dubai on an Emirates flight was detained on 27th June at Delhi IGI Airport with 6 live cartridges. He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying live ammunition. Delhi Police registered a case u/s 25 Arms at…