Jaitley ji, defamation case now? Ya setting hai? https://t.co/CcgqUbWVxl— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2018
Let’s see when @arunjaitley files a defamation case of ₹100 crore on @OfficeOfRG https://t.co/n2VLyQNgLj— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 12, 2018
समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता नरेश अग्रवाल सोमवार को बीजेपी का दामन थाम लिया।
12 मार्च 2018