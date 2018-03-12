शहर चुनें

आखिर क्यों राहुल के एक ट्वीट पर केजरीवाल पूछ रहे जेटली से सवाल- करेंगे मानहानि केस या सेटिंग है?

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 05:14 PM IST
on rahul gandhi allegation over arun jaitley daughter kejriwal ask him when defamation case
राहुल गांधी ने अपने एक ट्वीट से आज हड़कंप मचा दिया है। इस ट्वीट ने देश के वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली और उनकी बेटी को सीधा संदेह के घेरे में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है। राहुल के इस ट्वीट ने दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को भी अरुण जेटली पर हमला बोलने का मौका दे दिया है।
इसी ट्वीट को आधार बनाते हुए केजरीवाल ने जेटली से सवाल किया है कि, जेटली जी क्या अब आप मानहानि केस करेंगे? या सेटिंग है? वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने भी ट्वीट कर तंज किया है कि देखते हैं अब अरुण जेटली कब राहुल गांधी पर 100 करोड़ का मानहानि केस करते हैं।






बता दें कि आज राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर पीएनबी घोटाले में जेटली के बेटी का हाथ होने की बात कही है। राहुल ने ट्वीट किया- 'इस बात का खुलासा हो गया है कि हमारे वित्त मंत्री पीएनबी घोटाले पर इसलिए चुप थे क्योंकि वह अपनी वकील बेटी को बचा रहे थे, जिसे इस घोटाले के सामने आने के एक महीने पहले ही बहुत बड़ी रकम अदा की गई थी। जब पीएनबी घोटाले के आरोपी से जुड़े अन्य लॉ फर्म पर सीबीआई का छापा पड़ा तो उसके(जेटली की बेटी) लॉ फर्म पर क्यों नहीं पड़ा।'

अब केजरीवाल इसी को मुद्दा बनाकर जेटली जी से राहुल गांधी पर मानहानि का केस करने की बात कह रहे हैं। बता दें कि अरुण जेटली ने अरविंद केजरीवाल पर एक मानहानि केस किया हुआ है। दरअसल केजरीवाल ने जेटली को डी़डीसीए का अध्यक्ष रहते हुए उसमें गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगाया था जिसके बाद जेटली ने उन पर मानहानि केस कर दिया है।
