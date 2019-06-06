शहर चुनें

नीट परिणम ः बढ़ाया जिले का गौरव

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 11:00 PM IST
नीट परिणाम : बढ़ाया जिले का गौरव
नूंह। पांच मई को घोषित नीट के नतीजे में मेवात के 25 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों ने सफलता हासिल की है। इस परीक्षा में अब्दुल अजीज गांव नीमका ने 579 अंक प्राप्त किया है। ऑल इंडिया रैंक 13372 है जबकि ओबीसी रैंक 4983 है। नदीम असलम गांव सराय जिला पलवल को 632 अंक मिले हैं। उसका ऑल इंडिया रैंक 2496 और ओबीसी रैंक 703 है वहीं निसार पुत्र जमील अहमद छज्जू खेड़ा सीकरी को 607 अंक, साहिद खान पुत्र कल्लू खान चांदोली को 591 अंक, शकील पुत्र कमरुद्दीन मन्नाका को 590, जाहिद पुत्र कासम उटावड को 585 अंक मिले हैं।
वसीम अकरम अखनाका, छात्रा जानिस्ता बानो, सुरेंद्र सिंह ने भी नीट में अच्छे अंक प्राप्त किए हैं।
मेवात के शिक्षाविद् अंजुम मोर ने बताया कि मेवात में प्रतिभाओं की कोई कमी नहीं है। यहां के बच्चों को सही मार्गदर्शन की जरूरत है। कुछ सालों से मेवात के बच्चों को वे भी नीट, यूपीएससी जैसी परीक्षाओं की तैयारियों के लिए जानकारी देते रहे हैं। उन्होंने खुशी जताते हुए कहा कि इस बार दो दर्जन से अधिक मेवात के बच्चों ने नीट परीक्षा पास कर मेवात का गौरव बढ़ाया है।

education
