Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   hariom get bail from court

मुठभेड़ मामले में बिसाहड़ा के हरिओम को कोर्ट से जमानत

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 01:15 AM IST
मुठभेड़ मामले में बिसाहड़ा के हरिओम को कोर्ट से जमानत
ग्रेटर नोएडा। मुठभेड़ मामले में बिसाहड़ा के हरिओम को कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई है। हरिओम बिसाहड़ा के इखलाक हत्याकांड का भी आरोपित है। विनोद कुमार रावत प्रभारी सत्र न्यायाधीश की अदालत ने जमानत पर सुनवाई के आदेश दिए। जारचा पुलिस ने दो सितंबर को हरिओम को लूट के एक मामले में मुठभेड़ के दौरान गिरफ्तार किया था। उसके पैर में गोली लगी थी। गाजियाबाद के मसूरी थाने में उसके खिलाफ लूट के पांच केस दर्ज हैं। वह कई महीनों से फरार चल रहा था। पिछले साल ही इखलाक हत्याकांड में उसे जमानत पर रिहा किया गया था। 2015 में वह इखलाक की हत्या के आरोप में जेल गया था। 2018 में उसे जमानत पर रिहा किया गया था। आरोप है कि जेल से बाहर आकर वह लूटपाट करने लगा। हरिओम ने कोर्ट में कहा कि उसे पुलिस घर से उठाकर लाई थी। झूठे आरोप लगाकर जेल भेज दिया। मुठभेड़ में किसी पुलिसकर्मी को गोली नहीं लगी है। कोई स्वतंत्र गवाह नहीं है। कोर्ट ने तथ्यों के आधार पर उसे कुछ शर्तों के साथ जमानत पर रिहा करने का आदेश दिया है। ब्यूरो
