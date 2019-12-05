शहर चुनें

लकड़ी की दुकान में आग, लाखों का सामान जला

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 10:09 PM IST
नगीना। बड़कली-नगीना रोड पर एक फर्नीचर की दुकान में आग लगने से कीमती लकड़ियां और सामान जल गए। अंदर लगी हुई मशीनें भी पूरी तरह जल गई। इस दुकान में तीन लाख से अधिक के सामान जलने की आशंका लगाई गई है। सूचना मिलने के बाद पहुंची दमकल और अन्य लोगों ने पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पाया।
गांव सरल के लियाकत अली पुत्र रूजदार बड़कली चौक पर पिछले कई साल से लकड़ी का कार्य करते आ रहा है। बुधवार शाम को 6 बजे के आसपास वो अपनी दुकान को बंद करके गया था। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह आकर देखा तो दुकान के अंदर से धुआं निकल रहा था। शटर खोलकर देखा तो कुछ लकड़ियां बची हुई थीं, जिनसे धुआं उठ रहा था। सूचना मिलने के बाद दमकल पहुंच गई। लियाकत अली ने बताया कि कुछ अन्य लोग यहां से गुजरे वो सुबह बता रहे थे कि दुकान के अंदर से धुआं निकल रहा था। करीब ढाई से 3 लाख रुपये के कीमत की लकड़ियां, जाली, जंगले, खिड़की, दरवाजे व अन्य फर्नीचर का सामान पूरी तरह जल गया। नगीना थाना प्रभारी कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस घटनास्थल पर सुबह पहुंची। शिकायत का आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया जाएगा।
