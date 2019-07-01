शहर चुनें

नोएडा के स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन स्थित एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 07:17 PM IST
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन में स्थित एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में सोमवार को अचानक आग लग जाने के कारण भगदड़ मच गई। इस घटना में कंपनी में काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों को छोटी-मोटी चोटें आई हैं।
अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि आग लगने की इस घटना में करोड़ों के सामान जलकर राख हो गए। बताया जा रहा है कि आग सबसे पहले केमिकल के ड्रम में लगी थी, जिसके बाद कंपनी के बाकी हिस्सों में भी फैल गई।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की करीब एक दर्जन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग को काबू में किया। आग लगने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं लग पाया है। 

fire in noida noida special economic zone noida special economic zone address fire in noida special economic zone casualities in noida economic zone fire accident in noida
