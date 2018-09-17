शहर चुनें


रेलमंत्री ने किया निरीक्षण

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 11:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रेल मंत्री ने किया केंद्रीय अस्पताल का निरीक्षण
नई दिल्ली। केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने स्वच्छता ही सेवा है अभियान के तहत उत्तर रेलवे के केंद्रीय अस्पताल का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने रेल कर्मचारियों को दी जा रही स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की गुणवत्ता का निरीक्षण किया। वार्डों में पहुंचकर मरीजों व उनके परिजनों से बातचीत की। मरीजों को दी जा रही सेवाओं के संबंध में उनके परिजनों से सुझाव भी लिए। इस मौके पर रेलमंत्री ने कहा कि 13 लाख रेल कर्मचारियों के परिवार का मुखिया होने के नाते यह देखना मेरा कर्तव्य है कि उनका ठीक से ध्यान रखा जा रहा है या नहीं। कहा कि नेत्र, हृदय व अन्य अंगों का लोग स्वेच्छा से दान करें ताकि अनेक लोगों का जीवन बचाया जा सके। रेलवे प्रशासन से रेल अस्पतालों को श्रेष्ठ अस्पताल बनाने के लिए योजना तैयार करने को कहा। ब्यूरो




  








