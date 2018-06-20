शहर चुनें

असम में बाढ़ की हालत बिगड़ी, छह और मौतें

असम में बाढ़ की हालत बिगड़ी, छह और मौतें

Noida Bureau Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 09:07 PM IST
असम में बाढ़ की हालत बिगड़ी, छह और मौतें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गुवाहाटी।
असम में बाढ़ की स्थिति और गंभीर हो गई है। बीते 24 घंटों के दौरान बाढ़ से होने वाले हादसों में छह और लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में बाढ़ से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 20 तक पहुंच गई है।
सूत्रों ने बुधवार को बताया कि मणिपुर और त्रिपुरा में बीते 24 घंटों के दौरान बारिश नहीं होने से हालत में सुधार हुआ है। हालांकि अब भी हजारों परिवार राहत शिविरों में रह रहे हैं। बाढ़ से असम के कई जिलों में स्कूल एवं सरकारी दफ्तर बंद हैं। कई इलाकों में बिजली सप्लाई ठप हो गई है। राज्य के छह जिलों के साढ़े चार लाख लोग बाढ़ की चपेट में हैं।
