दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल की मौत पर राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने मुख्य सचिव और गृह सचिव को जारी किया नोटिस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 07:54 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल की मौत के मामले में दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव और कंद्रीय गृह सचिव को नोटिस जारी किया है। आयोग ने कांस्टेबल की मौत पर स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए यह कदम उठाया है।
कांस्टेबल की मौत कोरोना वायरस की वजह से हुई थी। 
nhrc delhi chief secretary union home secretary delhi delhi police death delhi police constable

