Netaji Subhas University of Technology Delhi will have two new campuses in East and West Delhi: Manish Sisodia

नेताजी सुभाष प्रोद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी दिल्ली में होंगे दो नए परिसर : मनीष सिसोदिया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 09:00 PM IST
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मंगलवार को जानकारी दी है कि नेताजी सुभाष प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी दिल्ली में दो नए परिसर होंगे। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

