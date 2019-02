View this post on Instagram

And as he fell from the sky onto the ground, With broken bones ; all but a black box was found. His ejection was safe but parachute caught fire, Shattered the family and all that he desired Never had he breathed so heavy, as for the last time, While the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine. We give our warriors outdated machines to fight, They still deliver it with all their prowess and might. Once again a martyr was killed, As he fell from the sky onto the ground. Unforgiving is a job of a test pilot Someone has to risk it to show others the light Proud of my brother Fights on always bro !! जय हिंद