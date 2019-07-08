शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः मंगोलपुरी में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या, उम्मीद से थी महिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 12:37 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली के मंगोलपुरी इलाके में एक दंपती ने आत्महत्या कर ली। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार महला गर्भवती थी। दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
couple commits suicide crime news delhi police
