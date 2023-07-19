Delhi Excise Policy: सिसोदिया के साथ दुर्व्यवहार मामले का कोर्ट ने लिया संज्ञान, उस दिन की CCTV फुटेज मांगी

Follow Us

दिल्ली के पूर्व सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया को आज राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। सिसोदिया की सशरीर कोर्ट में पेशी हुई। इससे पहले कोर्ट ने सीबीआई से जुड़े मामले में सिसोदिया को फिजिकली पेश करने के लिए कहा था।

#WATCH | Delhi's former Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0tDNaHDDWq